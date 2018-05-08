Jeremy Townsend joins Vauxhall Motors as Communications Director

Vauxhall Motors is pleased to announce that Jeremy Townsend is appointed Communications Director for Vauxhall Motors. Jeremy joins Vauxhall from Groupe Renault where he was also Communications Director, having previously held senior positions in its sales and marketing teams.

Jeremy said: ‘I am delighted to join Vauxhall Motors. It is an exciting time to be with the brand and I look forward to playing my part in the implementation of the new strategic plan, PACE!’

Jeremy joins as Denis Chick retires at the end of May, following 53 years working in the British motor industry. Joining The Rover Company Ltd as an engineering apprentice, Denis moved through a number of roles in BL/Rover, entering the world of PR in 1994. He joined GM in 2002, taking up the role of Communications Director for Vauxhall in 2008.

Stephen Norman, Managing Director of Vauxhall said, ‘We welcome Jeremy at an exciting time in the evolution of the Vauxhall brand. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Denis for his significant contribution to Vauxhall Motors as well as to the wider automotive industry in the UK’.

Those wishing to maintain personal contact with Denis post the end of May can obtain contact details via Simone Porter – simone.porter@vauxhall.co.uk.

