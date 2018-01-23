Jeremy McClain, Director, Systems & Technology North America, Continental confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit



Jeremy McClain, Director, Systems & Technology North America, Continental has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit in the panel debate “The path to level 5 autonomy”.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Opening with an industry keynote, the agenda for Autonomous Car Detroit will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 300+ delegates through a mix of presentations and a high-level panel discussion. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

