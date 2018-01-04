Jeff Shields, Manager of Field Operations, Maven and Urban Active, General Motors confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Jeff Shields, Manager of Field Operations, Maven and Urban Active, General Motors, has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Jeff Shields has been working in the car sharing industry for nearly ten years, back when most people thought of car sharing as lending a friend their vehicle.

Today, he is leading Maven’s field operations from company headquarters in Warren, Michigan. Previously, he led Maven’s operations on the West Coast as the company ramped up Maven City service in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Denver, as well as Maven Gig in San Diego and Phoenix. Jeff was responsible for overseeing each city’s regional team, developing the go-to-market strategies, pursuing expansion opportunities, building awareness, optimizing the user experience and much more.

Jeff has spent plenty of time on the streets talking to people, investigating traffic patterns and gaining deep knowledge of the cities where Maven operates. He preaches that GPS services, while convenient, are not a viable substitute for experiencing a location in person.

Jeff sees Maven as a lifestyle brand with options designed to meet the needs of multiple different demographics. He cherishes that the company has a startup feel, along with the firepower to execute aggressively.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Opening with an industry keynote, the agenda for Autonomous Car Detroit will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 300+ delegates through a mix of presentations and a high-level panel discussion. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.