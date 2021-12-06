Jeep® Wrangler 4xe – what’s new for 2022 on the most powerful, efficient, eco-friendly, connected and technologically advanced Wrangler ever

The Jeep® Wrangler 4xe’s propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 2.0-liter I-4 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission for nearly silent propulsion and enhanced 4x4 off-road capability, without EV range anxiety

Orders for the new Jeep ® Wrangler 4xe model year 2022 open today in Jeep showrooms in Italy, Spain, Belgium and Serbia and will progressively open across Europe during the month of December. Launched last summer, the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-in Hybrid is the most capable, powerful, efficient, eco-friendly, technically advanced and connected Wrangler ever introduced in the European market and marks a major milestone in the brand’s history and a further step towards the electrification of its entire range.

Thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain, Wrangler 4xe enables customers to travel in full-electric and at zero emissions on their everyday commutes around the city, and to enjoy an efficient and fun on-road driving experience, while benefitting of enhanced all terrain performance in nearly absolute silence.

A hit with European consumers since its commercial launch, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe also proves that off-road can be eco-friendly, emotion can be efficient, and electric driving can be fun. With the introduction of model year 2022, 100 percent of the Wrangler lineup is offered as plug-in hybrid only in left-hand drive European markets. This provides a solid foundation for the brand’s plan to offer 70 percent of all Jeep vehicles sold worldwide by 2025 with an electrified powertrain option.

The Wrangler 4xe is the most connected Wrangler ever and offers an integrated and complete toolkit to enjoy, manage, and make the mobility experience extremely user-friendly and fun courtesy of the full suite of Uconnect™ Services available on the 8.4 NAV Uconnect™ system, including the “My Uconnect” app. Advanced connectivity of the Wrangler 4xe was developed to meet different customers’ needs and simplify their 4xe experience in all conditions through a suite of applications that allows controlling several features of the vehicle comfortably and remotely. With the “My Uconnect” mobile app, customers can access an array of services for easy and quick managing of usage status, maintenance, search of charging stations and any difficulties or emergencies – including theft.

For 2022, new content will be introduced to enhance Wrangler’s open-air configurations and customization options including a new factory Jeep ® Performance Parts (JPP) Gorilla Glass windshield, a new Sunrider Flip top by Mopar and special-run colors in order to give customers the chance to stand out in town and on the trails.

Smart onboard connectivity – user-friendly and easy to use

The new Wrangler 4xe was developed to offer state-of-the art technology and connectivity to meet the needs of its increasingly demanding customers. It is equipped with the UconnectTM Services with specific connected services for electrified driving and advanced connectivity. These include My Assistant, My Car, My Remote and My eCharge.

The UconnectTM Services give access to an array of features via various touchpoints, including the My Uconnect mobile app, smartwatch, website and buttons on the vehicle’s ceiling. Uconnect™ Services are available on all trim levels in combination with the 8.4-inch infotainment systems, to offer advanced connectivity and a range of services designed for safety and comfort.

These services are divided into basic, such as My Assistant that is already active at the time of purchase, and standard packages that can be activated free of charge by the customer, including My eCharge, My Car and My Remote.

My Assistant: connects the customer with an operator to request geolocated roadside assistance in the event of a breakdown and to receive the support needed to resolve technical issues. Also included in the My Assistant pack, customers will receive a monthly report by e-mail, in which they can check the vehicle’s current usage and health status.

My Car: checks the vehicle’s condition and status from the smartphone and verifies battery charging level, tyre pressure, mileage and servicing schedule.

My Remote: via a mobile app on their smartphones, customers can find the exact location of the vehicle, lock and unlock the doors, set driving alerts based on speed and vehicle position and visualize on the mobile app the charging stations location.

My eCharge: manages all charging sessions, whether at public charging points, and promptly identifies the nearest public charging station, checks its availability, starts the charging process, and pays. It can also be used to set up and control private wallboxes.

A package of on-demand services that can be purchased on the My Uconnect web portal completes the Uconnect Services offer. These services include My Alert and specific solutions for Fleet Management offered by Free2Move.

My Alert promptly notified customers if their car may have been stolen. As soon as the theft is confirmed by law enforcement, the operations center will provide support to retrieve the vehicle.

Fleet Management solutions will be dedicated to the management of small fleets, with a simple and user-friendly interface and full remote accessibility functions.

What’s new on the 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

For 2022, product novelties include the tough Jeep ® Performance Parts (JPP) Gorilla Glass windshield available straight from factory and new Silver Zynith Metallic Clear Coat and High Velocity Metallic Clear Coat exterior paints which are joining Wrangler’s color palette already including Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Sting-Gray, Hydro Blue, plus Snazzberry and Sarge Green (both available only on Sahara). All color options will be available in combination with a soft top, or either a black or body-colour hardtop depending on the trim level.

In addition, and in line with Wrangler rotating colors program, the head-turning Tuscadero and Gobi will join the Jeep palette of vivid, special-run colors that add customization and appeal to the Jeep Wrangler. This is also the first time Tuscadero and Gobi are available for orders on all Jeep Wrangler trims: the first can be ordered from now through January 2022 while the second will be available for orders for a limited period starting from spring through the summer of 2022.

2022 Wrangler 4xe models will also feature an available, factory-installed Jeep ® Performance Parts (JPP) windshield with Corning Gorilla Glass (standard on Rubicon and optional on Sahara), which uses the same chemical-strengthening technology as cell phone screens. The combination of an ultra-thin Gorilla Glass inner ply with a 52% thicker outer ply makes this windshield lightweight, durable, and up to three times more resistant to chips, cracks and fractures from stones and off-road debris that hard-core Jeep Wrangler owners are likely to encounter.

Also for those owners who want to quickly and easily embrace the outdoors, 2022 Wrangler 4xe models will offer the new Sunrider Flip Top. This new open-air option adds a soft top over the front row of the vehicle, while the rest of the roof is a hard top. It can open to let occupants enjoy the fresh air. The panel is black twill fabric, which is the same material in some convertible tops. The new Sunrider Flip Top comes ready to install with the mounting rails and hardware included.

SOURCE: Stellantis