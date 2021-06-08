Jeep® Wrangler 4xe hosts network takeover on Volta charging stations in select cities

Using Volta Charging’s dynamic weather campaign, Jeep® brand is the first to deploy two creative concepts using weather-based technology at each location

Volta Industries, Inc. (“Volta Charging”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, is partnering with the Jeep® brand as it introduces the all-new Jeep Wrangler 4xe to consumers.

“As the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe becomes firmly established in the marketplace, this unique network takeover with Volta Industries allows the brand to reach drivers at key moments in their daily commutes as they charge their vehicles,” said Marissa Hunter, vice president, marketing, North America – Stellantis. “And as the first brand, automotive or otherwise, to implement Volta’s unique, dynamic weather-based technology, capturing the local outdoor conditions on 55-inch screens, it also creates an authentic connection to our drivers and the Jeep brand’s legendary status as the go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle for any lifestyle.”

Volta’s unique charging stations, which feature large, eye-catching digital displays, provide an optimal content-viewing experience for drivers who plug-in their vehicles when and where they shop. To raise awareness around the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep brand campaign videos will be seen in select California markets on Volta’s charging stations throughout July 2021.

This campaign is unique in that it will use Volta Charging’s dynamic weather-based ad capability to serve two different creative concepts from the Jeep brand. When it is sunny out, the advertisement will feature a Jeep Wrangler 4xe with the top down, going out and exploring, while the second ad emphasizes that even in the cloudiest weather, the Jeep Wrangler is still your go-to vehicle. Created by Huge Inc., the ads feature the taglines, “embracing nature has never felt more natural” for the sunny day version and “charge ahead and take on the elements” for the bad weather version.

“Drivers nationwide are ready to make the change from gas to electric-powered vehicles, and supporting the Jeep brand in the launch of one of its new and highly anticipated electric vehicles is another example of the large infrastructural shift of electrification of mobility,” said Scott Mercer, founder and CEO of Volta Charging. “Partnering with the Jeep brand to promote the Jeep Wrangler 4xe on Volta Charging’s network of stations and its media platform, located where consumers already go, will help to prove the accessibility of EV adoption.”

Volta Charging’s digital media network delivers a high value, diversified audience reach of more than 70 million consumers in 14 of the 15 largest designated market areas. Volta’s media charging stations also offer brands a dynamic content experience, including activation and engagement opportunities. Brands running campaigns on Volta charging stations report experiencing positive results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent; in addition, Volta Charging’s business partners who choose to have Volta charging stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time and engagement on site.

