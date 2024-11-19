Jeep® Wagoneer, Chrysler Voyager win Vincentric Best CPO Value Awards, Ram, Dodge models recognized for low ownership cost

Five Stellantis North America vehicles have been honored with awards for outstanding certified pre-owned (CPO) value or lowest total cost of ownership

Models from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram brands have all been recognized in the 12th annual Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards. The awards, determined by the Michigan-based analytic company, are in their 12th year and highlight vehicles that retain their value in the used vehicle market.

“We know consumers consider many factors when purchasing a vehicle, not just the initial cost, but also the overall cost to own, operate and drive,” said Matt Thompson, head of U.S. retail sales. “These awards are significant because they highlight a range of Stellantis vehicles that offer long-term value retention and peace of mind, from minivans to sedans, to commercial vans and full-size SUVs.”

Top honors were awarded by Vincentric to Jeep Wagoneer for Best CPO Value in America: Luxury Large SUV, alongside Chrysler Voyager, which earned Best CPO Value in America: Minivan for a second time.

In addition, five models were identified as having the lowest total cost of ownership in their class, the Chrysler 300 sedan, Chrysler Voyager minivan, Dodge Durango SUV and Ram ProMaster City passenger and cargo vans.

The Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards use a statistical analysis that incorporates the total cost of ownership and current market price of all CPO vehicles for applicable model years to identify the model with the best CPO value per segment.

SOURCE: Stellantis