Jeep® introduces new 6.4-liter V-8 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept

The last time the most recognizable vehicle on the planet was offered with a V-8 engine was in the 1981 Jeep® CJ, with its 5.0-liter V-8 that delivered 125 horsepower and 220 lb.-ft. of torque.

Jeep enthusiasts have been clamoring for a V-8-powered production Wrangler in recent years and the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is an indication they may soon get their wish.

The Jeep brand has introduced its new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, powered by a 6.4-liter (392-cubic-inch) V-8 engine that delivers 450 horsepower and 450 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 0-60 mph time of less than five seconds. Dana 44 axles, a full-time two-speed transfer case, electric front and rear axle lockers, 37-inch mud-terrain tires and a Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit from Mopar combine with suspension enhancements, a more robust eight-speed transmission and the massive V-8 power plant to deliver the ultimate fun-to-drive Jeep vehicle with more off-road capability than ever in a Jeep Wrangler.

“Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts have been asking us for a Wrangler V-8 and our new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept proves that we have the ability to make that happen,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “From the recently introduced 29-mpg Wrangler EcoDiesel to our award-winning Jeep Gladiator, and the upcoming Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, Jeep is clearly listening to its customers. We are anxious to gauge their reaction to this new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, a vehicle that delivers an incredible and unmatched level of fun-to-drive performance and capability, on- and off-road.”

Power, performance and capability on- and off-road

To accommodate its 6.4-liter V-8 engine and a stronger eight-speed transmission, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept features upgraded engine mounts and a modified frame. Suspension upgrades include new aluminum, monotube Fox shocks for improved damping and heat dissipation. A two-mode exhaust alters the performance sound at the touch of a button.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept boasts even more capability courtesy of third-generation Dana 44 axles, a Selec-Track full-time two-speed transfer case, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle locking differentials and 37-inch mud-terrain tires that wrap around custom 17-inch beadlock wheels that hold the tires to the rims under extreme lateral loads, allowing for reduced tire pressure operation and added traction.

A factory Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit from Mopar makes way for additional suspension articulation and improved approach, breakover and departure angles. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept also features Rubicon rock rails, steel bumpers with a Warn winch and a steel belly pan – all added to help navigate the toughest off-road terrains.

The more robust eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4×4 transfer case improve overall drivability, and massive amounts of low-end torque allow for a 3.73 gear ratio, which delivers improved highway efficiency and a greater range of off-road capability.

Enhanced Jeep Trail Rated capability

The Jeep brand boasts several Trail Rated criteria, which are improved on the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, specifically:

Traction is improved courtesy of 450 lb.-ft. of torque and custom 17-inch beadlock wheels

A factory Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit and 37-inch tires combine to improve articulation and contribute to unprecedented levels of water fording capability (34 inches) and ground clearance (13.25 inches), as well as improved approach (51.6 degrees), breakover (29.5 degrees) and departure (40.1 degrees) angles.

Unique, custom design inside and out

The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept features Granite Crystal exterior paint adorned with Bronze accentuated tow hooks, badging, springs, shocks and wheels, while featuring a heavy-duty raised performance hood with an aggressive appearance, custom half doors and Wrangler’s Sky One-touch powertop, with removable side panels for complete open-air freedom.

Inside, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept features rich Red Rock-colored leather bolstered seats with gold stitching, along with a performance steering wheel.

SOURCE: FCA