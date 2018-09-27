Jeep Experience Tour – adventure and urban spirit meet in the most beautiful cities of Europe

The Jeep® brand is taking on Europe with the new Jeep Experience Tour. The event will visit six European cities – including London – inviting the public to experience the two personalities of the iconic brand. The combination of wilderness and urban attitude are perfectly expressed by three newly launched models – the Wrangler, Renegade and Cherokee.

These three models have significantly refreshed the most award-winning range ever and are equipped to satisfy everyday needs and adventures more than ever before.

The Jeep Experience Tour began in Vienna on 20-22 September, and will next land in Berlin, 4-6 October, and Paris, 19-21 October. The tour will continue to London, 2-4 November and Brussels, 16-18 November, before ending in Madrid on the weekend of 30 November to 2 December.

During each stage of the Jeep Experience Tour, the public will be invited to join in exciting activities aimed at testing their driving skills and highlighting the capabilities of the Jeep SUVs by undertaking original and challenging missions.

New Jeep Wrangler

The new Wrangler is the undisputed off-road champion, and the most capable Wrangler ever, delivering the highest levels of comfort and handling for everyday use. It features two four-wheel drive systems (Command-Trac and Rock-Trac), Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited-slip differential and electronic front sway-bar disconnect, a modern design that retains all the authentic styling cues of the iconic Wrangler, advanced technology and complete safety equipment, as well as two new engines, namely the 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel and the 2.0-litre petrol turbo.

New Jeep Cherokee

The new Cherokee is the evolution of the most capable mid-sized SUV that’s just as at home with the demands of modern city living as it is with adventures off the beaten track. It offers a perfect blend of tradition, advanced technology, craftsmanship, quality and design. Its exterior style is inspired by the premium nature of the Jeep family and is expressed in a well-balanced, contemporary package featuring a new fascia with LED lights, signature ‘waterfall’ bonnet with a new lightweight aluminium structure and a new tailgate. Inside, there’s an array of user-friendly technologies for more comfort, connectivity and occupant protection while superior quality materials and craftsmanship show a real attention to detail.

New Jeep Renegade MY19

The new Renegade MY19 will be part of the Jeep Experience Tour, too. The model features new engines for even better performance and improved fuel-efficiency on all terrains. The authentic, no-compromise style of the first Jeep SUV to be made in Italy integrates the brand’s most iconic features in a modern key for an outstanding expression of urban lifestyle. It also retains all the strengths that helped the original change the rules in a market crowded by crossovers to drive the brand to new sales records in Europe.

