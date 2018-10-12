Jeep continues as official tow car partner to the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2018

Jeep has been announced as official tow car partner for next week’s Motorhome & Caravan Show 2018. It’s the third consecutive time the award-winning SUV manufacturer has backed the popular show in this way.

And Jeep will mark the official support with free one-to-one towing experiences, brought in conjunction with The Camping and Caravanning Club. A fleet of Jeep Grand Cherokee and Compass vehicles will be available for show-goers to learn how to hitch up a caravan and tow it safely.

The brand will also have an exhibition stand at the show, displaying some of its current range of award-winning vehicles: Jeep Compass, new Renegade and all-new Wrangler, which goes on sale tomorrow (13 October) in the UK.

The Grand Cherokee’s 247bhp 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine and 3500kg towing capacity is more than enough to cope with a wide variety of caravans, while new Compass has also proved itself as a good tow car with a maximum 1900 kg towing capacity on the 2.0 MultiJet II diesel 140hp 4WD version.

Specially trained tutors will demonstrate how to get the most from their car, whether the guests are newcomers or experienced tourers. More information on the towing capability of Jeep vehicles can be found on the company’s website: https://www.jeep.co.uk/4×4/towing-csv

“We are delighted to be official tow car partner for the Motorhome & Caravan Show for the third time – we have supported the exhibition previously and it has been a highly successful partnership for us,” says Andrew Tracey, Marketing Director, Jeep UK.

“Jeep is well known for its award-winning off-road capability, but our cars also make outstanding towing vehicles, as we will be happy to demonstrate at next week’s show.”

The Caravan and Motorhome Show takes place at the NEC, Birmingham and runs from 16-21 October 2018.

SOURCE: JEEP