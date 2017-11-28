Jeep Compass: all-new compact SUV delivering unsurpassed 4×4 capability

The all-new Jeep ® Compass offers an unmatched combination of attributes that includes legendary and best in class 4×4 off-road capability, contemporary and authentic Jeep design, excellent on-road driving dynamics, open-air freedom and a full array of advanced user-friendly connectivity and safety technologies.

The new vehicle represents a key addition to the Jeep portfolio as it allows the brand to tackle the compact SUV segment, an extremely important and growing segment worldwide, that is expected to grow by almost 20 percent to 7.5 million in 2020. In Europe alone, this segment counts over 1.6 million today and is expected to achieve more than 2 million units by 2020.

In the UK, the all-new Compass offers two petrol and three diesel engines for a total of six different powertrain combinations and four different configurations: Sport, Longitude, Limited – the top-of-the-range trim in terms of refinement, standard technological contents and equipment – and Trailhawk, offering best-in-class Trail Rated 4×4 capability through specific standard features designed for customers demanding the most in terms of off-road capability. Sport, Longitude and Limited will be available from February while the Trailhawk will arrive later in the year.

With the introduction of the all-new Compass, the Jeep brand completes its offering in the UK, covering every single SUV segment. The new model will provide a compelling proposition to customers, by combining the legendary Jeep off-road capability with a distinctive design and a variety of user-friendly technologies that ensure a safe, comfortable and connected everyday driving experience.

Jeep Compass will be available in Jeep showrooms in the UK in February 2018.

Distinctive, contemporary, authentic Jeep design with premium features and open-air freedom

The all-new Jeep Compass features a distinctive, contemporary design aesthetic, with a wide stance and exceptional glass-to-wheel proportions. The all-new compact SUV is immediately recognisable as a Jeep thanks to characteristic traditional design cues, such as the seven-slot grille and the trapezoidal wheel arches. Jeep designers gave the legendary seven-slot grille a fresh look by setting each of the individual chrome slots in a Gloss Black field. LED signature headlamp bezels featuring a black outline add personality and attitude to the face of the all-new Jeep Compass.

A fast, dramatic roofline and muscular fender flares create a stunning profile. A signature, full windows surround (DLO), with an element that tracks completely around the vehicle, along with the available Gloss Black painted roof add a unique, premium appearance. An available dual-pane sunroof designed to maximise surface and headroom delivers the open-air freedom that belongs to the Jeep brand. A standout feature of the rear of the Compass is its unique LED tail lamps: slim and rectangular in shape, the tail lamps flow into the liftgate for a commanding yet premium appearance instantly recognizable as a Jeep Compass on the road or trail.

For added consumer convenience, the all-new Jeep Compass features an available power tailgate helping ease cargo storage.

A total of 5 wheel designs are available on the new Jeep Compass. The new model rides on 16” (standard on Sport), 17-inch (standard on Trailhawk and Longitude), 18-inch (Standard on Limited) or 19” wheels (optional on Limited) providing drivers with confident traction in all road conditions.

Jeep Compass will be available in eight different exterior colors: Mojave Sand, Colorado Red, Hydro Blue, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Magnesio Grey, Vocal White and Bronze.

Upscale interior design boasts premium features and technology

The all-new Jeep Compass interior design features refined materials and technical details. The trapezoidal centre stack bezel is a characteristic Jeep design cue and sports colour and finish that complement the interior choice. The centre stack houses the 5.0 or 8.4-inch touchscreen displays of the Uconnect system. The centre console neatly integrates the functional features of the Jeep Compass, including gear-shift selection, Selec-Terrain controls, electronic parking brake, engine stop-start (ESS) controls, climate and volume control knobs, and easily-accessible media charging and connectivity ports.

The driver’s instrument cluster is thoughtfully designed and features a 3.5- or 7-inch LED driver information display. The full-color 7-inch screen displays information that the driver may configure for easier access while driving and will be standard on Limited and Trailhawk models.

Advanced user-friendly technology including all-new infotainment systems

The all-new Jeep Compass sets the new standard in terms of infotainment systems in the Jeep lineup. It offers two new Uconnect systems (UConnect 5.0 and 8.4NAV), delivering communication, entertainment and navigation features to enhance both the driving experience and passengers’ onboard comfort. Uconnect 8.4 NAV systems feature a high definition screen with capacitive touch and include new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (standard on Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk) features for hands-free phone, navigation and voice texting. These will allow customers to seamlessly integrate their phone’s voice control systems and a full range of infotainment features.

Compass Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk models also feature Uconnect 8.4 NAV with Jeep Skills. This easy-to-use application provides off-road-specific indexes that allow drivers to monitor their performance on trails.

Superior on-road driving dynamics

FCA’s “small wide architecture,” a fully independent suspension, segment-exclusive frequency damping front-and-rear-strut system, and precise electric power steering combine to deliver superior on-road driving dynamics in the all-new Jeep Compass.

Compass boasts a rigid foundation. The upper body structure and frame are engineered as a single unit for a stiff and more mass-efficient structure, and it is designed and built with an extensive use of high-strength steel and structural adhesives. More than 65 percent high-strength steel is used for maximising vehicle dynamics and crash performance while optimizing weight efficiency.

Best-in-class off-road capability with two leading 4×4 systems

Best-in-class off-road capability comes courtesy of two advanced, intelligent full-time 4×4 systems: the Jeep Active Drive and the Jeep Active Drive Low, the latter with 20:1 crawl ratio, each of which can send 100 percent of available torque to any one wheel when needed. Both Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4×4 systems include the Jeep Selec-Terrain system, providing up to five modes (Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud modes, plus exclusive Rock mode on the Trailhawk model) for the best four-wheel-drive performance on any surface – on- or off-road – and in any weather condition.

Compass features a disconnecting rear axle and power take-off unit (PTU) – in order to provide 4×4 models with enhanced fuel economy. Both Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4×4 systems instantly engage when 4×4 traction is needed. All 4×4 Compass models also feature the 4WD “Lock” function which locks the 4×4 traction permanently and can be selected by the driver with the dedicated button on the Selec-Terrain dial control.

The Trailhawk model features increased ride height of almost 2.5 cm, skid plates, red rear tow hook, unique front and rear fascias that deliver 30.0 degree approach, 24.4 degree breakover and 33.6 degree departure angles, aggressive 17-inch off-road tyres and up to 216 mm of ground clearance.

For even greater Trail Rated off-road capability, Selec-Terrain includes Selec-Speed Control with Hill-descent Control on Trailhawk models.

A complete powertrain offering

In order to meet all customers’ needs and preferences, the all-new Jeep Compass offers six powertrain combinations, including two petrol, three diesel engine options and two gearboxes – the nine-speed automatic and the six-speed manual.

In the UK, the Compass range is powered by 2 petrol and 3 diesel engines. The petrol engine offering includes a 1.4-liter MultiAir2 Turbo engine with Stop&Start delivering 140 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 230 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm in combination with the six-speed manual gearbox and 4×2 configuration, and the 1.4-liter MultiAir2 Turbo engine producing 170 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and torque of 250 Nm at 2,500 rpm, paired to the nine-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 configuration.

The diesel engine range comprises the efficient 1.6-liter MultiJet II with Stop&Start delivering 120 horsepower at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm, paired to the six-speed manual gearbox and 4×2 configuration, and the 2.0-litre MultiJet II with Stop&Start delivering 140 horsepower at 3,750 rpm –with the six-speed manual transmission and 350 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm and comes with the 4×4 configuration.

A higher output version of the 2.0-liter MultiJet II with Stop&Start – delivering 170 horsepower in combination with the nine-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 configuration (including the Trailhawk specific low range mode) – completes the diesel offer available on the all-new Compass.

More than 70 available advanced safety and security features

Driver and passenger safety were paramount in the development of the all-new Jeep Compass, which offers more than 70 available active and passive safety and security features including Forward Collision Warning-Plus, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, Automated Parallel and Perpendicular Park assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation and six standard air bags. For added protection, Compass boasts a “safety cage” construction with more than 65 percent high-strength steel. All of this has combined to see the all-new Compass awarded the highest five-star Euro NCAP safety rating in 2017.

Jeep Compass and Mopar®: more than 70 exclusive accessories complement the individual lifestyles of all-new Jeep Compass owners of the EMEA region

Owners of the new Jeep compact SUV will be able to choose from more than 70 original Mopar accessories, designed and engineered to fit a variety of lifestyles and satisfy all use requirements and desires for customization. The range of Mopar accessories available on the new Jeep Compass includes accessories specifically developed to enhance the vehicle’s style and performance, increase its functionality and transportation features and ensure open-air freedom and safety. With its arrival at the Jeep showrooms in the UK in February 2018 in a full range offering 10 different configurations, specific content and powertrain options, Jeep Compass will enhance the Jeep brand portfolio. The new vehicle will deliver to customers a full-package of user friendly technology and a full array of active driver assist systems with Jeep legendary off-road capability, in a distinctive and contemporary design.

