Jeep compass attains maximum five-star EuroNCAP rating

The new Jeep ® Compass has attained the maximum five-star EuroNCAP rating, the manufacturer’s latest model incorporating the latest technology from the iconic brand, scored positive ratings in all categories – including adult protection, child protection, pedestrian protection and driving assistance safety systems.

The result is even more significant considering that it meets the 2017 severe, ever increasing EuroNCAP standards, underscoring how the Jeep Compass has been developed with safety and protection at its heart. The new compact SUV combines the brand’s legendary off-road capability with user-friendly technology and a full array of driving assistance systems – all wrapped up in a distinctive modern design.

Making a major contribution to the Jeep Compass’s maximum five-star rating are the effectiveness of its ‘safety cage’ – 65% of which is constructed of high-strength steel – which ensures very high torsional strength and enhanced occupant protection, plus the availability of more than 70 active and passive safety systems that set the new standard in the Jeep range.

Safety systems fitted as standard on the new Compass range available in Europe include active driving assistance systems, such as Forward Collision Warning-Plus and Lane Sense Departure Warning-Plus, which combine radar and video camera technology to recognise potential collisions and prevent impact by alerting the driver with audible, visual and tactile warnings. Plus, under certain conditions, these systems use the electronic steering (EPS) to assist the driver.

Jeep Compass also features additional safety systems, available either as standard or optional depending on the version, specifically designed to assist with motorway driving. Among these is Adaptive Cruise Control – which maintains distance from the vehicle ahead and in certain circumstances, can bring the vehicle to a full stop without driver intervention; and Blind-spot Monitoring (available in the parking pack), which aids the driver when changing lane and notifies of vehicles in their blind spot via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror and with a driver-selected audible chime. The safety equipment offering available on new Compass also includes specific systems to assist with parking manoeuvres, such as Rear Cross Path detection which notifies drivers backing out of parking spaces of vehicles crossing behind via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror and with a driver-selected audible chime.

All these systems complement the ‘five-star’ standard safety and security features of the Compass range for the European market that also include six airbags (frontal airbags for the driver and front passenger, side curtain airbags for all rows and side airbags on the front seats) and ESC (electronic stability control) with ERM (electronic rollover mitigation).

