Jeep brand launches marketing campaigns for the Iconic all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler and new 2019 Jeep Cherokee

– The Jeep® brand is launching multi-faceted marketing campaigns for two of its most anticipated new vehicles – the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler and the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Both campaigns are running across television and print, in addition to digital and social channels, including Jeep brand’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. Each video is the first in the Jeep brand campaigns to launch the respective vehicles. The videos are viewable on Jeep brand’s YouTube channel.

“Freedom & Adventure” (also referred to as “Mom and Dad”): With a rousing music track set against images of World War II, when the iconic vehicle first served the country’s troops, to footage that traverses the decades of the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s through today, “Freedom & Adventure” tells the story of the now legendary Jeep Wrangler being brought into life.

An icon that has stood the test of time, significant enhancements and purposeful modifications have been made to progress and modernize the nameplate, but the elements that have made the Jeep Wrangler incredibly timeless and legendary have been fiercely protected. To the hard-core off-roaders and urban adventurers alike, the unmatched Jeep brand spirit is defined by a relentless self-belief, limitless confidence and a joyful sense of possibility. Jeep owners, fans and followers embrace the everyday joys of freedom and adventure and celebrate that spirit in the way that they choose to live their lives.

“The World Comes With It”: Opening to a hushed, hypnotic, modern reinterpretation of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way” and set against majestic landscapes and natural imagery, “The World Comes With It” launches the new reimagined 2019 Jeep Cherokee. A nameplate that has unquestionably stood the test of time, the Cherokee upholds the Jeep tradition of inspiring design, practicality, safety and legendary capability, continuing the evolution of the brand.

From the cities that embrace the urban landscape to the far reaches of the rugged off-road, Jeep brand owners have license to fully explore any corner of the world. This is the world that comes with the reimagined 2019 Jeep Cherokee, and stands as the universal proposition that is uniquely ownable by the Jeep brand.

Jeep was recently recognized as a 2018 “Cult Brand” Honoree at the annual The Gathering (Society of Cult Brands). Jeep is the first and only automotive brand to be recognized by the association. Eight brands, and their leaders, were honored for their outstanding courage and unconventional thinking in achieving enviable brand engagement and reaping the benefits of cult-like status.

About the All-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler

The all-new 2018 Jeep® Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics, and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler two-door model is available in three different trim configurations: Sport, Sport S and Rubicon. Wrangler four-door models are available in four different trim configurations: Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon.

About the New 2019 Jeep Cherokee

The new 2019 Jeep Cherokee – the most capable mid-size SUV – boasts a new, authentic and more premium design, along with the addition of an all-new, advanced 2.0-liter direct-injection inline four-cylinder engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency.

The Jeep design team has created a distinguished new look that aligns on the premium side of the Jeep family, along with iconic Jeep styling. Complete with a new fascia, lightweight hood, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps (DRL), fog lamps and liftgate, the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee is a vehicle that offers a fresh look, and maintains its unmatched capability in all weather conditions, on the road or trail.

Available in five different trim configurations – Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited, Overland and the rugged Trail Rated Trailhawk, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee is manufactured in the United States at the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois. It will arrive in Jeep showrooms in the first quarter of 2018.

As the newest mid-size SUV from Jeep, it competes in the largest SUV segment in the United States with more than 2 million sales annually.

