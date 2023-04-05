Jeep® brand introduces new 2024 Wrangler

The new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features. The latest evolution of the world’s most … Continued

The new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.

The latest evolution of the world’s most off-road capable and most iconic SUV adds greater capability, new technology and advanced safety features, all while staying true to the Wrangler formula and delivering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything.

New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep brand is taking the Wrangler capability game to new heights with its first full-float Dana rear axle, available 100:1 crawl ratio, new factory Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound tow capability. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety, with a new interior featuring available power front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.

“The Jeep Wrangler is the archetypal adventure hero, embodying the spirit and the soul of the Jeep brand,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “Since its introduction, we have sold almost 5 million Wranglers around the world, setting new levels of 4×4 capability with each new generation. Today, we are raising the bar once again by combining the most capable Wrangler to date, with more technology, comfort and safety features. This is a no-compromise combination enhanced by the freedom to choose from four different powertrains, including our electrified 4xe, which is the best-selling PHEV in America.”

Building on its legacy of freedom and adventure, the new Wrangler is a testament to its loyal enthusiast fan base.

“The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler is an illustration of how powerful the Jeep community is and how they keep driving improvements based on their expectations of greater capability, advanced technology and more refinement,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “With the plug-in 4xe playing a lead role in the lineup, the new Wrangler takes the best and makes it better, with even more legendary 4×4 capability, thanks to our first full-float Dana rear axle that makes it possible for Wrangler owners to easily upsize tires; a more advanced and comfortable interior with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and available power seats tested for water fording; more safety and technology, including standard side-curtain airbags; and a stylish, fresh take on the iconic seven-slot grille that keeps the overall design true to the original.”

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will be available in Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models. Ordering is open now and vehicles will start to arrive in U.S. Jeep dealerships later in 2023. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will also be available in markets around the world.

Zero Emission Freedom: 4xe is the new 4×4

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe continues its run as the best-selling PHEV in America for two years in a row, and the new 2024 Wrangler 4xe builds on the Jeep brand’s goal of Zero Emission Freedom in its effort to become the greenest SUV brand in the world, building the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe models, along with a range of electrified powertrains, will play a role for the Jeep brand as it follows the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, in which electrified and more efficient propulsion systems help Stellantis cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and lead the transportation industry by achieving net carbon zero by 2038. By the end of 2025, the entire North America Jeep brand lineup will be electrified. By 2030, 50% of Jeep brand sales in the United States will be battery-electric vehicles and 100% of Jeep vehicles in Europe will be fully electric.

Broadest array of powertrain options in premium off-road segment

From the 49 MPGe electrified 4xe plug-in hybrid to the V-8-powered 470-horsepower Rubicon 392, the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers the most diverse powertrain options in the off-road segment, giving Wrangler customers the ability to choose the propulsion system that best suits their lifestyle. The advanced 4xe lineup and high-performance Rubicon 392 come exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 2.0- and 3.6-liter gas engines offer both a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2.0-liter turbocharged PHEV 4xe: 375 horsepower, 470 lb.-ft. of torque

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine: 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque

3.6-liter V-6: 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque

6.4-liter V-8: 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque

Legendary go-anywhere 4×4 capability: Most capable SUV ever without compromise

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler delivers legendary off-road capability thanks to:

Four advanced 4×4 systems: Command-Trac part-time transfer case Rock-Trac part-time transfer case Rock-Trac full-time transfer case Selec-Trac full-time transfer case

Unmatched crawl ratios of up to 100:1

Water fording of up to 34 inches

Uncompromising approach, departure and breakover angles and ground clearance: Approach angle: 47.4 degrees Breakover angle: 27.8 degrees Departure angle: 40.4 degrees Ground clearance: 12.9 inches



Every Wrangler model’s Trail Rated badge reflects an unmatched spec list that includes Dana solid front and rear axles, two-speed transfer case, traction control, tow hooks (two front, one rear), four-wheel disc brakes, four skid plates and a minimum tire size of 32 inches. The new 2024 Wrangler continues to raise the bar with the all-new next-generation Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle on Rubicon models; new, upgraded content on Willys, including standard rear locker and 33-inch tires; and a new Rubicon X model with standard 35-inch tires (2.0-liter and 3.6-liter automatic powertrains), integrated off-road camera and steel bumpers.

Wrangler customers are always pushing the capability envelope, routinely upsizing to bigger tires and installing heavy-duty full-float rear axles to handle the larger rubber. Now, Wrangler customers can get full-float axles, typically found on heavy-duty commercial trucks, straight from the factory. Wrangler Rubicon’s first full-float rear axle design consists of a wheel hub assembly that is separate from the axle shaft, with a spindle bolted to the axle tube that supports the wheel hub via a pair of wheel bearings.

By using a full-float axle design, the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the axle tube rather than the axle shaft itself. Thus, the axle shaft is subjected only to torsional loads, with its sole function being to transmit power to the wheel hub. This stronger, more robust full-float construction enables a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds on Rubicon 2.0-liter and 3.6-liter automatic models.

Legendary capability for Wrangler Rubicon comes from a full list of off-road features, including:

First Dana 44 HD full-float solid rear axle

Rock-Trac part-time transfer case with 4:1 4LO ratio

Electronic front sway-bar disconnect

Tru-Lok front- and rear-axle lockers

17-inch aluminum wheels with 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires

The new Rubicon X, a more premium take on the Rubicon, adds:

Rock-Trac full-time transfer case

Integrated off-road camera

Steel bumpers

Xtreme 35 Package with beadlock-capable wheels and 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires (2.0-liter and 3.6-liter automatic powertrains)

The 470-horsepower Wrangler Rubicon 392 returns for 2024 with standard Xtreme 35 Package, 4.56 axle ratio and Selec-Trac full-time transfer case with 4LO ratio of 2.72:1.

New for 2024, Wrangler Rubicon models are available with a factory-installed 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch mounted in a steel front bumper with removable end caps.

For 2024, the Wrangler Willys steps up 4×4 capability with a newly standard Tru-Lok rear locker, steel rock rails, trailer tow and heavy-duty electrical group, plus larger 33-inch tires (replacing previous 32-inch tires). On top of that, the Willys 4xe adds the Selec-Trac full-time transfer case with a 4LO ratio of 2.72:1.

The Wrangler High Altitude returns with newly standard Sky One-Touch powertop, 12-way power and heated front seats, integrated front camera and Selec-Trac full-time transfer case, in addition to a unique exterior appearance with 20-inch wheels and body-color bumpers. High Altitude models are the first Wranglers to introduce the exclusive new Mantis Green interior color on the instrument panel mid bolster and Nappa leather seats.

Proven body-on-frame design is the foundation for legendary Jeep capability

Using a body-on-frame design and featuring a finely engineered five-link suspension system, the new 2024 Wrangler delivers unrivaled capability, refined on-road dynamics and advanced safety features.

To protect critical vehicle components while on the trail, including the fuel tank, transfer case and automatic transmission oil pan, Wrangler features four skid plates. Willys and Rubicon models benefit from the use of rugged tubular steel rock rails to curtail potential body damage inflicted while out on the trail.

The use of lightweight, high-strength aluminum closures, including the doors, door hinges, hood, fender flares, windshield frame and magnesium swing gate, help reduce weight and boost fuel economy.

For 2024, Wrangler continues to use the proven five-link coil suspension setup. Wrangler’s front suspension features two upper and two lower high-strength steel control arms for longitudinal control and a cross car track bar for lateral axle control. The five-link rear suspension features a similar layout to the front suspension, with two upper and two lower high-strength steel control arms for longitudinal axle control, and a track bar for lateral axle control.

The front and rear full-width high-strength steel track bars are positioned to control lateral movement of the axle with minimal angle change during suspension travel. The shocks are tuned for optimum balance between on-road handling and legendary off-road capability, delivering ideal ride comfort, body-roll control and dynamic handling. On Wrangler Rubicon models, an electronic front sway-bar disconnect is featured to provide additional wheel travel when the terrain calls for it.

More than 85 available advanced safety and security features

Safety and security were paramount in the development of the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler, which offers more than 85 available active and passive safety and security features. Standard on all models for 2024 are first- and second-row side curtain airbags, which complement standard driver and passenger front airbags and front seat-mounted driver and passenger side airbags.

For the 2024 model year, Wrangler features second-row outboard seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, as well as structural improvements for side-impact performance.

Forward collision warning and advanced cruise control with stop now come standard on Sport S and above. Blind-spot and cross-path detection and ParkSense rear park-assist system come standard on High Altitude, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392, and are available on Sport S, Willys, Sahara and Rubicon. A ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, traction control and electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation are standard on all models.

Iconic Jeep Wrangler design: New grille, wheel designs and multiple open-air freedom options

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler builds on a sculptural design aesthetic that is immediately recognizable with its traditional Jeep design cues. The 2024 Wrangler’s iconic seven-slot grille, first introduced on the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary, wears an updated look with black textured slots, neutral gray metallic bezels and body-color surround (gloss black slots and bezels on Willys, gloss black bezels on High Altitude and platinum silver slots and bezels on Sahara). Slimmer both visually and literally, the new grille’s black textured vertical slots improve cooling while also allowing for fitment of the new factory-installed Warn winch, which is available on Rubicon models.

A new trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the front windshield replaces the previous steel mast antenna, streamlining Wrangler’s appearance and eliminating brush or tree limb snags on the trail.

Ten new standard and optional wheel designs, from 17- to 20-inch diameter and including beadlock-capable wheels for the Xtreme 35 Package, freshen Wrangler’s rolling stock with tire sizes ranging from 32 to 35 inches.

Multiple open-air freedom options, including a new standard premium soft-top, two available hardtops (black and body color), exclusive Sky One-Touch powertop, Sunrider for Hardtop and dual-door group with half doors, mean there are dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations so Wrangler customers can customize their off-road adventure to their specific needs.

Wrangler is also available in 10 eye-catching exterior colors, including: Anvil (NEW), Earl, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Sarge, Bright White and black.

Authentic interior design boasts premium features and technology

The new Wrangler’s refined interior is loaded with premium features and technology along with Jeep functionality and versatility. The heritage-inspired center stack features a clean, sculpted form that complements the horizontal dashboard design. A wrapped instrument panel features new soft-touch surfaces, in fabric or polyurethane, with contrast accent stitching. New AMPS bracket provisions are now featured on top of the dash.

Standard on all models is improved hands-free voice recognition, which now uses microphone array technology. On High Altitude, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392, a standard premium cabin package adds acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam in the windshield header, front cowl and B-pillars for a quieter ride.

An all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen – the most advanced and largest display ever offered on Wrangler – houses the fifth-generation award-winning Uconnect 5 system and sits prominently atop the center stack, right above the new slim rectangular inboard air vent. The outboard air vents retain their signature circular shape.

Uconnect 5 delivers operating speeds that are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. By using an Android operating system and over-the-air (OTA) updates, Uconnect 5 brings flexibility that will allow the system to continuously evolve to offer new content, features and services.

The new Wrangler’s Uconnect 5 system offers more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use. The suite of system highlights includes:

12.3-inch digital touchscreen (NEW)

Trails Offroad (NEW)

Five user profiles plus a valet mode – customizable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels (NEW)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Fully customizable home screen for quick access to frequently used features and one-touch operation (NEW)

Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones (NEW)

Alexa Home to Car functionality to include in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability and Car to Home features

Uconnect mobile app

SiriusXM 360L platform and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora (NEW)

TomTom navigation with predictive search, natural speak and live traffic updates

Maps OTA updates at the push of a button for Uconnect NAV system (NEW)

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices

The new Wrangler is well-equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the go. Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with standard dual USB Type C ports that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. The Wrangler delivers a total of up to seven USB Type A and Type C ports for both rows. Standard 12-volt accessory outlets are located throughout the new Wrangler and a 115-volt AC outlet is available to power select three-pronged home electronics.

Trail Rated & Trail Ready

The Jeep brand will be the first automotive brand to feature built-in off-road adventure trail guides with the introduction of Trails Offroad (late availability) in the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler. Naturally, the new Wrangler will be the first Jeep vehicle to offer the available Trails Offroad comprehensive trail guide system, which makes off-road trip planning easier than ever and more accessible for customers.

Downloaded right into the Uconnect 5 system and displayed on the new 12.3-inch high-resolution screen, Trails Offroad offers detailed trail guides for the 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trails, which include the Rubicon Trail in California, Hell’s Revenge in Utah and Jericho Mountain in New Hampshire. For even more adventures, owners can upgrade to a premium subscription that unlocks Trails Offroad’s full catalog of 3,000-plus trail guides.

The Trails Offroad catalog spans a wide variety of difficulty levels and terrains and boasts an unmatched level of information and quality, including:

Trails Offroad experts rate all trails based on real-world evaluation

Consistent difficulty rating based on 14 inputs

Route description

Key waypoints for turns, obstacles and points of interest

This new partnership gives Jeep customers detailed information about the best off-road adventures across the United States and parts of Canada, with over-the-air updates available to further enhance the experience. Customers will also be able to navigate directly to the trailhead of their chosen off-road adventure and to keep track of their progress by following integrated trail route maps. The unrivaled in-vehicle integration further cements the Jeep brand’s off-road leadership.

New models bolster and broaden Wrangler lineup

America’s best-selling plug-in hybrid strengthens its on- and off-road dominance with the addition of two new models for the 2024 model year: the new Wrangler Sport S 4xe and the new Wrangler Rubicon X.

Featuring the award-winning 375-horspower and 470-pound-feet of torque plug-in powertrain that efficiently returns 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 MPGe, the Sports S 4xe features a standard 12.3-inch digital touchscreen, power windows and door locks, adaptive cruise control with stop, forward collision warning, side curtain airbags, remote keyless entry, premium soft-top, 20-inch aluminum wheels and Gorilla glass windshield.

Also new for 2024 is the Rubicon X model. Available with both gas and 4xe powertrains, the new Rubicon X adds capability, style and technology to the upper levels of the Wrangler lineup.

Based on the legendary Rubicon, the premium Rubicon X adds a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation, 12-way power adjustable front seats, nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system and Nappa leather seats on the inside. Meanwhile, a Rock-Trac full-time transfer case, integrated off-road camera, steel bumpers, body-color hardtop and body-color fender flares take care of business on the outside.

The new standard = more standard equipment

For 2024, the Wrangler lineup boasts more standard equipment across the model lineup, including:

Sport:

12.3-inch touchscreen radio

Premium soft-top

Gray Soul fabric IP mid bolster

Sport S (Sport +):

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning

Gorilla glass windshield

Willys (Sport S +):

33-inch tires

Steel rock rails

Rear-locking differential

Sahara (Sport S +):

LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

Heated seats and steering wheel

High Altitude (Sahara +):

12-way power adjustable front seats

12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation

Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

Black or Mantis Green Nappa wrapped IP mid bolster

Black or black/Mantis Green Nappa leather seats

Acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam

Sky One-touch powertop

Integrated front off-road camera

Rubicon (Sport S +):

LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

Black water-resistant Addax cloth IP mid bolster

Trailer tow

Auxiliary switches

Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle

Rubicon X (Rubicon +):

12-way power adjustable front seats

12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation

Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system

Nappa leather seats

Heated seats and steering wheel

Acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam

ParkSense rear park-assist system

Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

Steel bumpers

Integrated front off-road camera

Body-color fender flares and hardtop

Xtreme 35 Package (when equipped with automatic transmission)

Rubicon 392 (Rubicon +):

Xtreme 35 Package

Acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam

Heated seats and steering wheel

Integrated front off-road camera

12-way power adjustable front seats

Advanced propulsion systems combine power and efficiency

4xe

The most advanced powertrain ever developed for a Jeep Wrangler maximizes efficiency and eliminates range anxiety with 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), while delivering 21 miles of pure-electric operation for most daily commutes and hours on the trail.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe powertrain integrates two electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack with a fuel-efficient, turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. This configuration maximizes the efficiency of the hybrid propulsion components and mates them with the Wrangler’s world-renowned and proven driveline.

New for 2024, all Wrangler 4xe models offer a Jeep 4xe Power Box that features four 120-volt outlets with 30 amps of total output, allowing the battery pack to power external devices such as phones and tablets.

Key output of the Wrangler 4xe powertrain includes 375 horsepower (280 kW), 470 lb.-ft. (637 Nm) of torque and 49 MPGe from the following components:

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4

Engine-mounted motor generator unit

Transmission-mounted motor generator unit integrated into eight-speed automatic transmission

400-volt, 17-kWh, 96-cell lithium-ion, nickel manganese cobalt battery pack

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe’s E Selec modes allow the driver to tailor the hybrid powertrain to best suit each trip, whether it is filling the needs of most daily commutes in pure-electric operation, a night on the town or quietly exploring nature off-road.

Hybrid: The default mode blends torque from the 2.0-liter engine and electric motor. In this mode, the powertrain will use battery power first, then add in propulsion from the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 when the battery reaches minimum state of charge

Electric: The powertrain operates on zero-emission electric power only until the battery reaches the minimum charge or the driver requests more torque (such as wide-open throttle), which engages the 2.0-liter engine

eSave: Prioritizes propulsion from the 2.0-liter engine, saving the battery charge for later use, such as EV off-roading or urban areas where internal combustion propulsion is restricted. The driver can also choose between Battery Save and Battery Charge during eSave via the Hybrid Electric Pages in the Uconnect monitor

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine

The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with engine stop-start (ESS) is rated at 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque and mates to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission.

Using a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger with an electronically actuated waste gate for exceptional responsiveness and performance, the 2.0-liter I-4 engine features a turbo mounted directly to the cylinder head for improved durability. A dedicated cooling circuit lowers the temperature of the intake air, throttle body and turbocharger.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine, which meets SULEV 30 emissions standards, is part of the Global Medium Engine architecture family and features Double Overhead Camshafts (DOHC), dual independent camshaft timing, and a cooled exhaust gas recirculation (C-EGR) system. This combination of technologies enables high levels of performance and reduces fuel consumption.

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque and features ESS as standard equipment. Engineered to provide a broad torque band with a focus on low-end torque – an essential trait needed for extreme off-roading – the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission.

6.4-liter V-8 engine

Tuned specifically for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, the 6.4-liter V-8 engine is rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque. With nearly 75% of peak torque available just above engine idle speed, the V-8 delivers exciting performance, whether enabling the 4.5-second 0-60 mph time or crawling up steep grades. The 6.4-liter V-8 uses a cast iron cylinder block, aluminum heads, active intake manifold, variable camshaft timing, twin spark plugs per cylinder, sodium-filled exhaust valves, hollow-stem intake valves and piston oil cooling jets. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 engine is fitted with a rear-sump oil pan, high-mount alternator and free-flowing exhaust manifolds.

Fuel Saver Technology with cylinder deactivation seamlessly shifts to smooth, high-fuel-economy four-cylinder mode when engine loads are light, such as cruising on the highway. A tank-mounted high-performance pump keeps the V-8 fueled under even the most demanding conditions.

A functional hood scoop feeds the Wrangler Rubicon 392’s engine with cool, denser, outside air, which leads to enhanced performance. Jeep engineers ensured the Wrangler Rubicon 392’s V-8 gets fresh air, regardless of the terrain and weather. The Wrangler Rubicon 392’s Hydro-Guide air intake system includes a tri-level ducting system with a series of drains, including a one-way drain in the air box that separates water – up to 15 gallons per minute – away from the engine’s incoming air. This enables the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to traverse water, worry free, up to 34 inches deep, even if a bow wake washes over the hood.

An active dual-mode exhaust is standard to deliver an exhilarating and unmistakable sound. The system engages automatically, opening valves in the exhaust system, under higher engine loads to reduce exhaust back pressure. The driver can also activate the system with the press of a button. The dual-pipe performance exhaust system is finished off with unique quad exhaust tailpipes.

A high-torque capacity TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission delivers quick, crisp gear changes during both normal and performance driving conditions.

Jeep Wave customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all 2023 Jeep Renegade trims. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

SOURCE: Stellantis