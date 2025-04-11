Jeep® brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar gear up to hit the town and trails at the 59th annual Easter Jeep Safari

The Jeep® brand is making its annual trek to the 59th annual Easter Jeep Safari (April 12-20) in Moab, Utah, with seven new, expressive and highly capable concept vehicles for customers and off-roading enthusiasts to experience and interact with in new, memorable ways

The Jeep® brand is making its annual trek to the 59th annual Easter Jeep Safari (April 12-20) in Moab, Utah, with seven new, expressive and highly capable concept vehicles for customers and off-roading enthusiasts to experience and interact with in new, memorable ways.

“Easter Jeep Safari was created by Jeep owners for Jeep owners, and this incredible event has helped steer the Jeep brand’s development of off-road 4×4 vehicles over the years, while most importantly connecting us with the community and the thousands of Jeep enthusiasts who gather each year,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO, Jeep brand. “Moab is our home away from home and a playground that can only be properly explored in a Jeep. The custom Jeep and JPP concepts we’ll unveil this year, along with unique immersive experiences, will once again demonstrate Jeep brand’s unmatched off-road capability and underscore what it means to drive a Jeep.”

From seven all-new custom Jeep 4×4 concept builds to immersive consumer activations, the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar are geared up to take over Moab, the country’s epicenter for off-roading adventures.

“The challenging off-road trails and terrain in Moab offer us the perfect place to showcase the latest selection of authentic, quality-tested Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president, Stellantis parts and services – North America. “Unlike any other aftermarket offering, our factory-backed Jeep Performance Parts are specifically designed and engineered to deliver exact fit, form and function, allowing our Jeep owners to further enhance their stock vehicles with confidence.”

As part of the Jeep brand’s ongoing commitment to land stewardship and responsible off-roading, Jeep brand and JPP employees will once again partner with Red Rock 4-Wheelers and the Bureau of Land Management to clean up and conserve local Moab trails. Every year, Jeep volunteers complete a trail restoration project, which often involves clearing miles of trash and debris, repairing and building rock walls and fencing, and restoring areas along the routes.

Together with JPP, the Jeep brand will offer 2025 Easter Jeep Safari attendees an unforgettable collection of Jeep 4×4 vehicles and experiences, including:

Jeep brand and JPP concept vehicles

This year’s Easter Jeep Safari (EJS) concept vehicle lineup is bigger and better than ever, featuring seven all-new custom builds crafted by the mad (design) scientists of the Jeep brand and JPP teams. The 2025 concepts celebrate the Jeep brand’s 4×4 leadership and core wheeling icons with a touch of new-school style. As the Jeep brand continues to evolve and push boundaries, Jeep brand and JPP designers were challenged to conceptualize visual bookends for the expressive and highly capable vehicles that will soon traverse Moab. The result is a robust EJS concept lineup that pays homage to the Jeep brand’s roots and offers a glimpse into the vehicles that are distinctly paving the way for the future of off-roading. The following 2025 Jeep and JPP/Mopar concept vehicles will be on display at Walker Drug, April 17-18.

Jeep Convoy Concept – Military-inspired, classic workhorse Jeep Gladiator with a design that stands the test of time visually and functionally

Jeep Bug Out 4xe Concept – Extended carbon-fiber Jeep Wrangler that unites ultralight camping with overlanding for off-grid adventures

Jeep Rewind Concept – Nostalgic take on a Jeep Wrangler that gives all the feels of an era when loud neon colors were all the rage

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint Concept – Rolling catalog of nearly 40 factory-tested and factory-backed items

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser Concept – Ultimate outdoor adventurer carries all the necessary gear for a full day of activities from sunup to sundown

Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept – Heritage-inspired truck popularized in the mid-1970s gives the world’s most off-road-capable midsize truck a new personality

Jeep J6 Honcho Concept – Mixes the classic late-1970s Jeep Honcho theme with concept and production Jeep Performance Parts and accessories from Mopar

SOURCE: Stellantis