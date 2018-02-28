Jeep brand at the 2018 international Geneva Motor Show

Once again, the Jeep ® brand will have a strong presence at the annual Geneva Motor Show, showcasing three major debuts. The new Wrangler and Cherokee take the spotlight and are making their EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) debuts, while the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is on display for the first time at a Motor show in Europe. The news showcased in Geneva mark the beginning of yet another chapter in the extraordinary history of the American brand that has become synonymous with off-road driving since 1941. Details of the Jeep news will be revealed during the Jeep press conference at 10:15am on Tuesday, March 6 at the Jeep stand (Hall 5). Live webcast available at: jeepgeneva2018.jeeppress-europe.com.

The all-new Jeep Wrangler is the star of the Jeep stand in Geneva. Now in its fourth generation, the iconic Jeep retains legendary 4×4 capabilities and the DNA of the iconic original, while adding new, advanced engines, more open-air driving options and a host of advanced technology features for added safety and connectivity. To enhance its iconic heritage, the all-new Wrangler will be joined on the stand by the 1941 Willys-Overland MB, the vehicle which is universally acknowledged as the first Jeep and the model which established the legend of the American brand.

The new Jeep Cherokee is also making its regional debut in Geneva with a new, premium design, which stays true to the Jeep DNA while introducing new technological contents and advanced engine options. Displayed for the first time in Europe, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk – the most powerful and quickest Jeep SUV ever – is powered by the supercharged 6.2-litre V-8 engine delivering 700 hp and 868 Nm of torque.

The Jeep brand will also introduce in Geneva the Jeep Compass Night Eagle – the new special-edition model introduces Gloss Black accents and exterior finishes that provide a more aggressive flair and sporty appeal to the sophisticated design of the compact Jeep SUV. The new special-edition completes the Night Eagle special series line-up, which over the past three years has been successfully offered in Europe on Renegade, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler.

The most recent product arrivals and additions to the European range will also be on display, including the 2018 model year Renegade, now more connected and functional than ever, thanks to an upgraded infotainment system offering the choice of 5-inch, 7-inch or 8.4-inch screens, new navigation, entertainment and hands-free communication features, and new contents designed to enhance both the driving experience and passengers’ onboard comfort. The top-of-the-range Limited trim on display on the Jeep stand, boasts a Carbon Black exterior with a new Polar Plunge interior and is powered by a 170 hp 1.4-litre MultiAir2 engine.

The new Grand Cherokee S – the exclusive sports-inspired special-edition model which adds a new sporty appeal to the world’s most awarded SUV – will also be on the Jeep stand in Geneva. It will feature a 250 hp 3.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine and a Bright White Clear Coat exterior, which is complemented by a black Nappa leather and suede interior.

Completing the Jeep display in Geneva are four vehicles featuring Mopar accessories – the Official Service Partner responsible for the Jeep brand after-sales assistance and customer services. These are the new Jeep Wrangler Sahara (five-door configuration) which is sporting a special customization that enhances its off-road performance, a Jeep Renegade Longitude featuring a Hyper Green exterior, a Jeep Compass Trailhawk with Spitfire Orange exterior and a Grand Cherokee Trailhawk with Rhino livery.

EMEA première of the all-new Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler in now completely new while remaining true to the original and offering unmatched, legendary off-road capabilities further improved versus the previous generation.

Now in its fourth generation, Jeep Wrangler reaffirms its position as the undisputed off-roading champion, while delivering at the same time the comfort and driving dynamics for everyday use. Depending on the model, the all-new Wrangler offers specific technical features including two advanced 4×4 systems – Command-Trac 4×4 system with a two-speed transfer case and a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio (standard on Sport and Sahara) and Rock-Trac 4×4 system with a “4LO” ratio of 4:1, Tru-Lok locking differentials and an electronic sway-bar disconnect (standard on Rubicon models). Both are active on demand full time 4×4 systems that allow for a continuous monitoring and optimal distribution of the torque on front and rear wheels, to confidently face any driving condition.

The all-new Wrangler’s distinctive exterior design includes an instantly recognizable keystone-shaped grille, iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps that provide distinctive Wrangler character – now featuring LED technology available on Sahara and Rubicon models. A convenient fold-down windshield and various top combinations including a new premium soft-top, a lighter and easy-to-use Freedom Top and new Sky One-Touch power top ensure even more open-air freedom.

Jeep Wrangler’s interior combines authentic styling, versatility, comfort and intuitive feature use. Precision craftsmanship and high-quality materials are found throughout the cabin. Available comfort features include cloth or leather-contoured seats feature accent stitching, now featuring adjustable bolster and lumbar support, heated front seats and steering wheel and rear cup holders.

Jeep functionality and versatility are celebrated in the newly designed centre console now housing the gear shift selection, transfer case and parking brake. Clever storage solutions are found throughout the all-new Wrangler, including durable mesh pockets that extend the entire length of the doors and numerous phone storage areas. The available all-new Trail Rail cargo management system allows easy access to the contents in the cargo area and provides additional storage options to organize and secure cargo. Two USB ports up front and two in reach of occupants in the rear seat provide connection to the media centre.

The all-new Jeep Wrangler offers three new UconnectTM systems – UconnectTM 5, 7 and 8.4 NAV, featuring the choice of 5.0-, 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens, and delivering communication, entertainment and navigation features drivers and passengers desire, including a full-color 7-inch LED instrument cluster on Sahara and Rubicon. The new, fourth-generation UconnectTM system includes easy-to-use features, enhanced processing power, faster startup times, and touchscreens that display high-resolution graphics.

The all-new Jeep Wrangler equipped with the UconnectTM 7.0 or 8.4NAV systems offers a high-definition capacitive touchscreen, new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features thus complementing iconic design with advanced technology.

Safety and security were key elements in the development of the new generation of Jeep Wrangler, offering an array of active and passive safety and security features, including Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, front and rear Park assist, Park View rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines.

More information on the all-new Jeep Wrangler will be available on the Jeep media website immediately after the Jeep press conference on March 6.

EMEA debut of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee

The evolution of Jeep Cherokee, the most capable mid-size sport-utility vehicle (SUV) and the model which established the category, boasts a new, authentic and premium design which is true to the Jeep DNA and introduces additional comfort and functionality features for all occupants.

The 2019 Cherokee delivers everyday practicality with outstanding ride and handling characteristics, independent front and rear suspensions, world-class body torsional stiffness, advanced engine options paired with an enhanced nine-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox and an array of safety and security systems, including Active Forward Collision Warning, Active Lane Departure Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control Plus.

For 2019, Jeep Cherokee features a new exterior design which takes on the premium side of the brand yet stays true to iconic Jeep styling. The new exterior highlights a completely fresh appearance with a new fascia, lightweight hood, LED headlamps, daylight running lamps (DRL), fog lamps and taillamps and is complemented by an updated interior which has been redesigned for both comfort and convenience. The updated interior of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee receives a fresh and elegant touch while remaining a practical and comfortable environment. Premium hand-sculpted forms tie signature Jeep design cues and high-quality materials together with precision craftsmanship. A driver-oriented cockpit loaded with easy-to-use, useful technology and clever, thoughtful storage features provide occupants everything they need for any adventure they undertake. Rear cargo capacity has also been improved and now offers additional, convenient storage space that can easily accommodate gear for every day adventures. Access to the cargo area easier thanks to the availability of the hands-free power liftgate operated by making a kicking motion under the bumper to open.

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee also receives the latest UconnectTM systems, delivering communication, entertainment and navigation features.

Depending on the trim, Jeep Cherokee can be equipped with UconnectTM 5.0-inch or the new UconnectTM 7.0-inch, UconnectTM 8.4-inch and UconnectTM 8.4” NAV, which include enhanced processing power, faster start-up times and touchscreens that display high-resolution graphics. The system allows the driver to control many onboard features, including climate and audio, directly through the UconnectTM display. Jeep Cherokee models equipped with the UconnectTM7.0, 8.4 or 8.4 NAV systems also include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

To those customers looking for the pleasure of enjoying the open-air driving experience that only Jeep can ensure, the 2019 Cherokee continues to offer the CommandView dual-pane power sunroof, available as an option on all trim levels. CommandView extends from the windshield to the rear of the vehicle allowing for perfect views both on- and off-road.

Available with a choice of three all-wheel drive systems (Jeep Active Drive I, Jeep Active Drive II and Jeep Active Drive Lock) that have been enhanced for unmatched 4×4 capability for all weather conditions and rear-axle disconnect technology that improves fuel efficiency when 4×4 capability is not needed, the Jeep Cherokee maintains its place as the benchmark mid-size SUV.

More information on the 2019 Jeep Cherokee will be available on the Jeep media website immediately after the Jeep press conference on March 6.

European preview of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

The third major Jeep product news revealed at Geneva Motor Show is the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the most powerful and fastest Jeep SUV ever, which will be introduced in Europe at the end of the first semester.

Powered by the supercharged 6.2-litre V-8 engine, delivering 700 hp at 6000 rpm and 868 Nm of torque, combined with the upgraded high-torque capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk delivers ground-breaking performance: 0 – 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, top speed of 289 km/h, and a 100 – 0 km/h braking distance of 37 metres thanks to its new Brembo braking system. World-class on-road driving dynamics and handling come courtesy of the Selec-Trac system with five dynamic modes and Bilstein adaptive dampening suspension.

The exterior of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is both aggressive and functional, and is further set apart with body-colored wheel flares, a sculpted hood with dual heat extractors and quad exhaust tips. The signature seven-slot upper front grille is flanked by adaptive, bi-xenon headlamps that are surrounded by an LED character lamp treatment. The headlamps on the Trackhawk model feature a unique Gloss Black background to accent their jewel-like appearance.

The exterior look is completed by the new 20″ x 10″ titanium finish wheels, revealing distinctive yellow Brembo brake calipers, a “Supercharged” badge on both front doors and a “Trackhawk” badge on the liftgate – both featuring a Liquid Titanium Chrome outline on a Matte Black background.

Drawing inspiration from the racing world, the racing-inspired interior is designed to provide a comfortable environment: it is crafted in premium quality soft-touch materials and enhanced by exclusive Light Black Chrome finishes and carbon fibre inserts. The dashboard features an 7″ driver information display (DID) instrument cluster, which features the tachometer in the middle, while the 320 km/h speedometer is on the left side of the cluster.

The instrument panel centre stack with new 8.4-inch UconnectTM display features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Trackhawk-exclusive Performance Pages that showcase immediate feedback on the car’s performance.

The Trackhawk features standard Nappa leather and suede seats with an embroidered “Trackhawk” logo. A new Premium Metal Package is standard and enhances the vehicle’s interior with various upscale real metal accents. Additional premium interior features include: standard Active Noise Cancellation; premium headliner; leather stitched instrument panel, doors, centre console and armrest; Berber floormats with Trackhawk badge and available dual-screen rear-seat entertainment centre with Blu-ray and two different sound systems, including the 825 Watt Harman Kardon system with 19 speakers and two subwoofers.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk offers more than 65 safety and security features, including Trailer Hitch Camera View at Speed, which allows owners to view trailered items through the rear-mounted camera while moving; a Valet mode that allows for a personalized, selectable driving experience; Adaptive Cruise Control with stop function; Advanced Brake Assist; Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection; Full-speed Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation; Front and Rear Park Assist; Lane Departure Warning-Plus and Ready Alert Braking.

On top of the standard contents, the Trackhawk model on display on the Jeep stand in Geneva features Redline exterior, optional 20″ x 10″ black wheels and black Laguna leather interior.

New Jeep Renegade MY 18: even more connected and functional

Recently introduced in several markets across Europe, the new 2018 Renegade features major updates in terms of infotainment, functionality and personalisation – making the most capable SUV in its category even more appealing.

The major advancement is the introduction of the next-generation UconnectTM with 5.0, 7.0 and 8.4-inch screens – the last two with high-definition – which offers a wide array of navigation, entertainment and hands-free communication features, in addition to a host of innovations designed to enhance both the driving experience and passengers’ on-board comfort.

The interior environment has been made even more functional with a redesigned central console and additional storage solutions, while new seat upholstery and a new interior finish provide a more modern and sophisticated feel.

Visitors to the Jeep stand will be able to take a closer look at the top-of-the-range Limited with Carbon Black exterior matched to Polar Plunge interior. The vehicle boasts light grey leather seats and a full equipment including 18-inch alloy rims, UconnectTM 8.4-inch NAV, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning safety systems (both as standard). Optional packs include the Winter Pack, which comes with heated front seats and steering wheel, and the Parking Pack, designed to assist parking manoeuvres using Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Path, Rear Parking Camera and Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist.

SPECIAL EDITION MODELS

Jeep Compass Night Eagle

The new Compass Night Eagle special-edition model is making its EMEA debut on the Jeep stand in Geneva. The new special edition adds a specific aesthetic treatment that contributes to make the look of the compact Jeep SUV even more exclusive. Introduced in Europe last summer, Jeep Compass has redefined the standards of its segment, combining user-friendly technology with the legendary off-road capability of the American brand. In 2017, it was the second best-selling Jeep model in Europe – a result that is even more impressive considering that it was achieved in only six months since its commercial launch.

The Night Eagle ‘treatment’ delivers to the Compass a darker and sportier appeal through the clever use of black styling cues. On the outside, the front end sports a Gloss Black grille and fog light bezels. The looks of the new special edition are completed by Gloss Black 18-inch wheel rims, tinted windows and dedicated Night Eagle badge. The same “blacked-out” treatment is found inside where the vehicle sports a black vinyl and fabric seats with lumbar adjustment.

In Europe, the new Compass Night Eagle will be available starting from the second quarter of this year with a choice of three engines, including the 1.4-litre MultiAir2 Turbo petrol engine with Stop&Start, 140 hp of power at 5000 rpm and 230 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and 4×2 configuration. The diesel offer includes two MultiJet II engines – the 1.6-litre with Stop&Start, delivering 120 hp of power at 3750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm (paired with the six-speed manual transmission and 4×2 configuration), and the 2.0-litre engine, which delivers 140 hp at 4000 rpm and 350 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm (paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual and 4×4 configuration). Outside Europe, the model’s engine line-up will include a 2.4-litre engine delivering 150 or 175 hp with 4WD and nine-speed automatic transmission.

Sporting a Redline livery and Black vinyl/fabric interior, the new Compass Night Eagle on display in Geneva is powered by a 140 hp 1.4-litre MultiAir2 petrol engine, mated with a six-speed manual transmission and 4×2 configuration. Its full-equipment is designed to create a comfortable and high-tech environment and includes the “Night Eagle Tech Pack”, offering UconnectTM 8.4 NAV, ParkView rear camera and automatic climate control. For an even sportier appeal, the vehicle displayed in Geneva also features a Mopar gear knob.

Jeep Grand Cherokee S

The Jeep Grand Cherokee will be in the spotlights in Geneva with the exclusive S special edition, the new sporty interpretation of the most awarded SUV ever.

The new limited edition model builds on 26 years of sales success and technological records during which time the Grand Cherokee has come to define the premium SUV segment it created in 1992 and contributed to make it more appealing to different customers around the globe.

Available in Jeep showrooms across the major European markets since January, the new S adds to the premium design of Jeep Grand Cherokee a new sporty look with a distinctive exterior enhanced by Low Gloss Granite Crystal accents on badging, grille bezels, step pad, tail lamps and 20-inch wheels. Other features include Gloss Black grille and full windows surround (DLO), and a dual exhaust with Black Chrome finish.

The model’s athletic character is further enhanced with sports suspension – included in the standard performance handling group.

Inside the cabin, Jeep Grand Cherokee S offers Anodized Gun Metal accents, Black wood finishes and Black instrument panel accent stitching. Mopar bright metal pedals and Black Nappa SRT-like perforated leather seats with Black accent stitching add to its sporty character.

In addition to its specific stylistic cues, the new special edition includes an array of advanced user-friendly technology features, such as the latest version of the UconnectTM 8.4-inch touchscreen radio that incorporates Apple CarPlay, is compatible with Android AutoTM and allows the driver to control many onboard features, including climate and infotainment. There are also a 7-inch customer configurable multiview display cluster and a 506w subwoofer Alpine audio system with standard active noise cancellation to enhance the quality of the listening experience onboard.

The engine line-up includes a 3.0-litre Multijet II diesel capable of delivering 250 hp of power and two petrol engines — the 3.6-litre V-6 (286 hp) and the 5.7-litre V-8 HEMI (352 hp). All are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Visitors to the stand in Geneva will have the opportunity to see a Grand Cherokee S with Bright White Clear Coat livery, black Nappa leather and suede interiors and 3.0-litre, 250-hp Multijet II diesel engine with eight-speed automatic transmission.

JEEP VEHICLES CUSTOMIZED BY MOPAR

Debuting in Geneva is the new five-door Jeep Wrangler Sahara featuring Steel Blue-Metallic exterior and a special customisation created by Mopar® to enhance the legendary off-road capabilities of the iconic Jeep. The specific off-road outfit includes 2-inch lift kit, Road Gear 17-inch off-road wheels, molded splash guards, off-road lights, black tubular side steps and skid plates. The vehicle on display is enhanced by a special cosmetic kit featuring grille and mirror covers, black door sills, ”Flag” hood sticker and ”Moab” body graphic, snorkel, mesh sun bonnet, black fuel cap, 32-inch tyre cover and Mopar® badge. These accessories provide an exclusive look to the Sahara trim and improve its off-road prowess. Adding to the Wrangler’s functionality are additional features, including tailgate table and special grab handles for open-air journeys, while Katzkin leather seats with distinctive stitching give an exclusive and stylish look to the cabin.

Based on the Longitude trim level, the Jeep Renegade on show in Geneva sports Hyper Green exteriors and a special off-road customisation with 1-inch lift kit, 16″ alloy wheels and several aesthetic and functional accessories, including side skirts and front and rear splash guards, grey satin hood decal and “US Army Star” door decal, and grey satin mirror caps, front grille and light frames. The Mopar customization is completed by grey satin dashboard bezels and all-weather rubber mats. The vehicle displayed on the Jeep stand is fitted with a 2.0-litre, 140-hp MultiJet II diesel engine paired with the six-speed manual transmission and Jeep Active Drive 4×4 system.

In the spotlights is also a Jeep Compass Trailhawk with Spitfire Orange exterior equipped with specific Mopar accessories that include roof rack and ski carrier. The interior has also been customised with a focus on functionality and features a practical cargo organiser. This vehicle also features rock rails, black leather interior and a 170-hp 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine matched with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The most awarded SUV ever will also receive a unique Mopar ”treatment”: the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk on the Jeep stand features exhaust tip and rock rails, roof bars, ski and snowboard carrier and a handy cargo tray. Sporting Rhino exterior and two-tone Black/Ruby Red leather and suede interior, the vehicle on display is powered by a 250-hp, 3.0-litre MultiJet II V-6 turbodiesel engine paired to an eight speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment that enables benchmark off-road performance includes Quadra-Lift Air suspension and Quadra-Drive II four-wheel drive system with a rear Electronic Limited-slip Differential.

The Jeep stand

All-new and two times bigger than in the past, the Jeep stand in Geneva is located in Hall 5. With a neat and contemporary design, the booth features two different subject areas in order to express the double soul of the American brand. The adventurous spirit and off-road capabilities of all Jeep vehicles are captured in the right side thanks to the use of natural materials, such as wood and mud, while on the left side stony textures and glossy black surfaces convey a more pronounced urban atmosphere, ideal for showcasing the more refined and exclusive models of the brand. The two areas are split in the centre by a glass diagonal road with integrated LED lights.

FCA Bank

Visitors will be introduced to the products of FCA BANK, a bank operating mainly in the motor financing sector, through illustrative material handed out at the Jeep stand. The company is operative in all major European markets, and in Switzerland with FCA Capital Suisse SA, supporting the sales of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles vehicles by offering innovative financial and leasing programs designed for the dealership networks, private customers and companies

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.