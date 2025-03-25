The Jeep® Avenger 4xe debuts on road with its urban efficiency and legendary off-road prowess

The Jeep ® Avenger 4xe is set to redefine expectations in the B-SUV segment offering an exclusive design, top-tier performance, and embodying Jeep’s rich legacy of all-wheel drive.

Now, ahead of its official launch, the Avenger 4xe takes center stage in its first European Media Drive, unfolding against the magnificent backdrop of Florence and the rolling Tuscan hills. This immersive experience allows journalists and industry experts to explore Avenger 4xe’s striking design, innovative technology, and thrilling performance.

“Thanks to over 160,000 customer orders since its launch, the Jeep Avenger is a proven success, and with the 4xe version, we complete Jeep offer in the B-SUV segment by adding the innovative hybrid technology applied to the Jeep’s legendary off-road capability. This vehicle perfectly aligns with urban living, offering quiet, sustainable, and smooth driving for a stress-free commute and at the same time it fearlessly conquers rugged terrain, from rough trails to steep inclines, proving that it’s ready for any adventure, anywhere” commented Fabio Catone, Head of the Jeep Brand in Enlarged Europe.

Design

The new Jeep Avenger 4xe stands out with a design that perfectly balances elegance and ruggedness. The exterior has been reinforced to ensure complete protection in all driving scenarios. Key enhancements include new front anti scratch bumpers, specific fog lights design, roof rails for additional cargo options and all-season Mud & Snow tires (Vector 4Seasons GEN-3 by Goodyear ) Other striking updates are the enhanced underbody protection, further improving off-road capability, and the rear tow hook, a unique element born from the specific needs of the Jeep community, namely helping others or making it easy for others to help you on demanding contexts. Green accents add an exclusive touch, including the X signature on the front bumper, Jeep badging on the wheel rims, stylish details on the bumpers, and the distinctive 4xe lettering on the rear hatch. Inside, the Avenger 4xe prioritizes comfort and practicality. A black headliner, specific padcover, easily seat material is twice more durable, totally waterproof and protected by an easy-to-clean anti-stain and anti-mud solution, and premium finishes such as the specific 4xe logo on the dashboard, reflect Jeep’s commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, ensuring a sophisticated yet adventure-ready cabin.

Capability

Beyond raw power, the Avenger 4xe’s capabilities are further enhanced by its superior off-road performance. It boasts improved off-road angles, an additional 10 mm of ground clearance, and a water fording of up to 400 mm, making it more rugged and versatile than the front-wheel-drive model. The all-wheel-drive capability offers superior traction across diverse terrains, ensuring that the Avenger 4xe is ready for any adventure.

The Jeep Avenger 4xe is designed to conquer a wide range of terrains with ease and confidence, thanks to its robust features and advanced technology. The Avenger 4xe boasts optimized off-road angles, including a 22° approach, 21° breakover, and 35° departure angles, coupled with a ground clearance of 210mm. These features, along with the increased water fording capacity, make the vehicle ideal for adventurers ready to explore the most rugged terrains. A key component of the Avenger 4xe’s power is the 22.7:1 reducer on the rear axle, delivering an extraordinary rear-wheel torque of 1,900 Nm, ensuring exceptional traction even on steep, challenging surfaces. The vehicle can handle slopes up to 40% on difficult terrain like gravel and maintain up to 20% traction when the front axle has little or no grip.

Equipped with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, the Avenger 4xe ensures that 4×4 capabilities are readily available when needed. Depending on the drive mode selected, at low speeds (between -30 and +30 km/h), permanent traction on all four wheels is maintained with a 50:50 torque split. At medium speeds (30 to 90 km/h), the rear axle drive engages only when required, while at high speeds (above 90 km/h), the rear e-motor disengages from the axle to optimize fuel consumption.

The Selec-Terrain system allows drivers to switch between modes tailored for specific driving conditions: Auto, providing all-wheel drive only when necessary, balancing performance and allowing the electric drive up to 1km in EV under 30km/h; Snow, enhancing traction and stability, and ensuring safety during winter travel; Sand & Mud, for uneven terrains, featuring specific gear map and traction control to maintain grip; Sport, unleashing the full potential of the 4xe system, including an E-boost function for rear-wheel torque to achieve a quicker acceleration.

The Avenger 4xe also includes Jeep’s exclusive Multilink rear suspension system, a feature usually found on larger vehicles. This innovative system significantly enhances rear axle articulation, resulting in smoother rides on rough roads and providing superior comfort across challenging terrain.

Powertrain

At its heart lies the innovative powertrain that seamlessly blends hybrid efficiency with cutting-edge AWD technology. With a 48V hybrid system, featuring a robust 1.2-liter turbo engine generating 136hp, augmented by dual 21Kw electric motors positioned both at the front and rear, this advanced powertrain delivers a seamless blend of efficiency and performance, and a combined power of 145 hp, ensuring high-level driving experiences both on and off the road. This configuration provides all-wheel drive and is coupled with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, allowing the vehicle to drive in full electric mode at low speeds. This setup ensures top-tier performance, with the Avenger 4xe achieving a maximum power output of 145 hp and a top speed of 194 km/h—10 km/h faster than the e-Hybrid version. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.5 seconds.

A perfect and effective system, even for the most adventurous off-road terrains, allows to conquer steep inclines—40% on unpaved surfaces and 20% when the front axle has no grip.

Connected Services

The new Avenger 4xe features a comprehensive portfolio of Connected Services that enhance driving experience and safety.

Off-board, the Jeep app allows customers to monitor vehicle status, and location. Maintenance alerts keep them informed about their Jeep Avenger’s needs, no matter where they are.

On-board, the advanced infotainment system offers Connected Navigation, providing real-time updates on weather, traffic, and hazards. Over-the-air updates ensure maps remain current, making trips smoother and stress-free.

Jeep has also introduced an innovative functionality inside the infotainment system, “ChatGPT”: a new connected service designed to enlarge each aspect of the Jeep experience. Much more that a voice assistant, used by customer to customize the trips, or if required to give recommendations for example about outdoor activities, or about the Jeep’s brand story.

Accessing these features is simple—just activate the functionalities via the Connect One and Connect Plus packs and download the Jeep app.

Trim levels

The Avenger 4xe is offered in three trim levels: Upland, the exclusive North Face Edition and Overland.

With its striking green accents, 17” black alloy wheels, with Mud & Snow tires, full LED reflector headlamps, body-colored door handles, and offroad skid plates, the Upland trim offers a bold yet refined aesthetic that sets it apart from other SUVs.

The refined interior also includes a black headliner, and a silver-accented dashboard with a dedicated 4xe logo, adding a touch of sophistication to the rugged design. The synth leather steering wheel, coupled with auto climate control selections, ensures that every ride is comfortable and tailored to the needs of the occupants. Washable and durable seats are also standard on the Upland trim.

Beyond comfort, the Avenger 4xe Upland is equipped with an impressive array of advanced technologies and driver assistance features that elevate the driving experience. The 10.25” radio screen and matching 10.25” full digital cluster offer seamless integration of infotainment and driving data, providing a modern, connected driving experience. The Adaptive Cruise Control enhances highway driving by automatically adjusting the vehicle’s speed to maintain a safe distance from other cars.

On winding or mountainous roads, features like Hill Descent Control provide extra confidence, with the latter ensuring smooth and controlled descents on steep slopes. For those navigating busy urban environments, the 180° rear camera offers a “drone view” perspective, making parking and maneuvering easier and safer. In terms of connectivity, the Telematic Box and Connected Services allow drivers to remain informed and in control of vehicle functions via a smartphone, adding convenience to the everyday driving experience.

The thoughtful inclusion of an auto-dimming mirror minimizes glare from other vehicles at night, while automatic high beams adjust brightness based on road conditions and oncoming traffic. Furthermore, the keyless start provides ease of use for busy, on-the-go drivers.

The Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, born from the collaboration of two legendary brands, stands at the pinnacle of the Jeep Avenger range. The vehicle will be produced in a limited run of 4,806 units, a symbolic number reflecting the height of Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in Europe. The design of the Avenger 4xe mirrors the dramatic shapes and features of this iconic peak, paying homage to the strength and elegance of the mountainous landscape. This attention to detail extends beyond the vehicle itself. Jeep and The North Face have also created a dedicated welcome kit for buyers – The North Face Explore Pack – including a tent, duffle bag, and water bottle, all adorned with the brands’ logos. The kit’s signature Summit Gold color, a nod to The North Face’s legendary shade, is a distinctive and recognizable feature throughout the collaboration.

The Summit Gold also plays a prominent role in the vehicle’s exterior design, complementing its nature-inspired palette of Storm, Volcano, and Snow. These neutral mimetic tones, strategically designed to blend seamlessly with the natural environment, are enhanced by refined accents, such as 17” black alloy wheels with gold details, Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille featuring topographic lines and glossy black rings, and a Summit Gold skid plate protection insert. The antireflective hood sticker, another functional and aesthetic addition, bears the Summit Gold color and The North Face logo, visually merging the two brands’ identities in a powerful tribute to their shared ethos of exploration.

Inside, the cabin is also a celebration of the natural world. The dashboard incorporates topographic lines, with a silhouette of Mont Blanc and the inscription One of 4806 proudly displayed below the Avenger logo, emphasizing the limited edition’s connection to the peak’s height. The custom floor mats are designed with 3D mountain ranges, offering passengers a literal foothold on nature.

The seats, a true hallmark of this collaboration, are crafted from durable, washable materials and accented with Summit Gold outline. They also include an exclusive design detail that echoes The North Face’s famous puffer jackets, complete with elastic straps on the seatbacks, reminiscent of those on The North Face backpacks. The seats’ backs feature the brand’s logo, an unmistakable nod to the outdoor gear that has become The North Face signature, since it’s the only position visible when an athlete is climbing.

Adding to the sense of exclusivity and practicality, the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition includes an array of advanced features such as multi-color ambient lighting, a navigation system, a heated windshield for cold-weather adventures, and heated front seats for comfort during winter expeditions. The vehicle’s functional features further underscore its modern capability, with passive entry and a hands-free power liftgate making it easier to load up gear and head out on the next adventure.

The Media Drive marks the official launch of orders for the Overland trim, that is positioned in the range between the Upland and The North Face Edition, which adds premium features like Full LED projector headlights, privacy glass, velour floor mats, red light, multi color ambient light and advanced driver assistance systems, including 360° parking sensors, Level 2 assisted driving, a wireless charger, and a blind spot monitor.

The deliveries are scheduled to begin in May 2025.

SOURCE: Stellantis