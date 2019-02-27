Jeep at the 2019 International Geneva Motor Show

Jeep will showcase a collection of special edition models at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show. The new “S” range special edition Renegade, Compass, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee will make their European debuts alongside the new Cherokee Trailhawk, sporting the prestigious “Trail Rated” badge a symbol that signifies the ability to successfully tackle even the most challenging off-road trails, as well as a display of custom models created with Jeep Authentic Accessories by Mopar.

Further important news for the future of the Jeep brand will be revealed during the press conference that will take place on Tuesday 5 March, at 11.30am on the Jeep stand (Hall 5).

New “S” range

For the first time at a motor show in Europe, Jeep will display the new “S” range. Created on Renegade, Compass, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models, the new “S” line-up enhances the sporty, metropolitan appeal of the Jeep SUVs, while reasserting their legendary off-road capabilities.

New Jeep Renegade “S”

Based on the Limited version, the new Jeep Renegade “S” features an Alpine White exterior and boasts a sportier look with black roof and Low Gloss Granite Crystal accents on its iconic seven-slot front grille. Model-specific roof bars and exclusive Granite Crystal 19-inch alloy wheels complete the exterior look of the special edition model. Inside, premium seats with tungsten stitching and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with black stitching enhance the dark, all-black environment. A host of user-friendly technology is standard, including the UconnectTM 8.4-inch NAV with Apple CarPlay and Android AutoTM. Additional features for comfort and safety include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, dual-zone automatic A/C, front and rear parking sensors and a Full Pack LED, which includes LED daytime running lights, headlamps, fog lights and rear lights. Under the bonnet of the model on display, is a new 1.3-litre Turbo engine delivering 180hp with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The engine line-up also includes the 1.3-litre Turbo engine delivering 150hp, the 1.6-litre Multijet II diesel paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed DDCT and the 2.0-litre Multijet II 4×4 paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Legendary Jeep off-road capability comes courtesy of its advanced 4×4 system, rear axle disconnect, Selec-Terrain traction control and Hill Start Assist.

New Jeep Compass “S”

The new Compass “S” offers sophisticated styling with comprehensive equipment created for customers who want to stand out. In addition to state-of-the-art off-road technology, it offers excellent on-road driving dynamics and is packed with over 70 passive and active safety systems. The Jeep Compass “S” on show at Geneva features a two-tone Pearl White exterior with black roof (standard on the “S”) and new 19-inch Low Gloss Granite Crystal wheels. The same unique finish is found on the badges, front grille, fog lamp outer bezels, lower fascia and window surrounds. Inside, a black leather interior with contrasting tungsten colour stitching, anodised Gun Metal central console and connectivity courtesy of the UconnectTM 8.4-inch NAV system. Other features on this special edition include Bi-Xenon headlights, automatic high beams, power tailgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Beats sound system and electric 8-way seats. The vehicle on display on the Jeep stand is powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet 170hp engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The engine line-up also includes the 1.4-litre petrol engine delivering 140hp or 170hp (paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive), the 1.6-litre Multijet II delivering 120hp with manual transmission and the 2.0-litre with 140hp or 170hp paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

SOURCE: Jeep