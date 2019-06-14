Jeep at Parco del Valentino 2019

In an evolutionary year for Jeep, the new plug-in hybrid Renegade and Compass will make their Italian debut at the Salone dell’Auto in Turin. Visitors to the Parco del Valentino will be able to admire these new models while listening to the sights and sounds of the natural world around them, as the Renegade takes its first on-road appearance.

International on-road debut of the New Jeep Renegade Plug-In Hybrid

The Turin event marks the first on-road appearance of Renegade with plug-in hybrid technology (PHEV). The new SUV will set off from Piazza Vittorio Veneto on a parade around the city centre. Both the Renegade and Compass emit less than 50g/km CO 2 and are even more fun to drive courtesy of the smooth acceleration and engine response. They are both fitted with plug-in hybrid propulsion systems, and batteries which can be recharged by the internal combustion engine or from an external power outlet and, as a consequence, can store an impressive amount of electric energy. This combination translates into a pure electric range of approximately 50km and a top speed of approximately 130km/h in full electric mode for both Renegade and Compass. The electric units work in synergy with the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engines to increase efficiency and power overall. The combined action of the two propulsion systems produces up to 240hp.

The off-road benefits of hybrid propulsion

The high torque of the electric motor, and the ability to adjust it with extreme precision during initial acceleration while driving on the most challenging terrain, will further improve the legendary capability of the Jeep range. Thanks to the new electric all-wheel-drive technology (eAWD), traction to the rear axle is not provided by a prop shaft but through a dedicated electric motor. This allows the two axles to be separated and to control the torque independently in a more effective way than a mechanical system.

To receive updates on the new Jeep Renegade Plug-In Hybrid register at www.jeep.co.uk/hybrid-suv/Hybrid-Information. For more information on the Jeep range, visit www.jeep.co.uk.

