“Jeep® 100% electrified freedom” for a zero-emissions future

Jeep’s media drive is underway, with its process of electrification towards “Zero Emission Freedom” well on display

The media drive “100% Electrified Freedom”, the event which allows the international media to discover and drive the Jeep ® Compass and Renegade with the new e-Hybrid technology and the 4xe models, is taking place this week. These are the first steps of the electrification strategy of the Jeep brand to move to the “Zero Emission Freedom”. The Jeep brand, with its legendary 80-year history of records and innovation, is moving towards a new concept of mobility, able to further enhance its values of ease of use, comfort and driving fun, fuel efficiency, respect for the environment, high-performance, safety, and adventure.

«The electrification plan we started at the end of 2020 is moving on swiftly with the launch of the 4xe Plug-In Hybrid technology on the Compass, Renegade and Wrangler SUVs – stated Antonella Bruno, Head of the Jeep Brand in Europe. And today with the new Jeep Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid we add a further level of electrification to our offer, contributing to this transformation in which we strongly believe so much so that this summer the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will make its debut in its 4xe version only and the first 100% electric SUV will be launched at the beginning of 2023. Moreover, we will put an end to all traditional combustion engines in the major European markets, with the exception of Italy, by the end of 2022. It is a historic turning point for the Jeep brand and proof of our desire to continue at a steady pace towards the 100% electrified freedom».

This successful approach has been quickly appreciated by consumers. In 2021, out of four Jeep SUVs sold in Europe one was 4xe. A significant figure that further improves in the first two months of 2022: the 4xe versions represent one out of 3 of total Jeep brand sales. This is the greatest example yet of the growing interest in sustainable driving, even among Jeep’s off-road enthusiasts. The latter were specifically considered during the development of the 4xe and e-Hybrid technologies—two complementary sides of the same coin satisfying different needs.

The event is being held near Turin at the stunning Casa Format—a multifunctional space that communicates its ethical values and care for the environment: electricity comes from a photovoltaic system and solar panels, and furniture and accessories are designed with the environment in mind.

The Jeep e-Hybrid SUV: an authentic hybrid-driving experience

Thanks to the new e-Hybrid propulsion system, Renegade and Compass offer a brand-new alternative in the two-wheel drive segment. Customers’ driving habits can remain unchanged, and they can enjoy a genuine hybrid experience with the possibility of going into full-electric mode during parking and low-speed driving thanks to the “EV capabilities”.

Let’s take a closer look at how these functions work during everyday use. First off, once in the vehicle, it silently turns on and takes off in full electric mode thanks to its Silent Start function. However, this is just one of the “EV” functions that automatically turns on in the Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid. For example, Energy Recovery switches on by itself in order to get the energy back which was lost during the stages of deceleration or braking. In the former case, the e-Coasting mode activates as soon as you take your foot off the gas in order to reproduce the sensation of engine braking. On the other hand, the e-Braking function turns on when you brake in order to increase energy recovery. In the meantime, the energy recovered and power supplied are indicated on the instrument panel, and it is possible to view the hybrid system’s energy flow on the infotainment touchscreen. During all these driving modes the combustion engine is turned off and disconnected from the transmission.

Furthermore, the driving experience on board the Jeep e-Hybrid SUV makes sure that the vehicle turns back on with just the electric engine thanks to its e-Launch function. However, when you push on the gas for greater performance, the combustion engine silently turns back on, going from hybrid driving to automatic mode. And what happens if you are moving slowly through bumper-to-bumper traffic, as often happens in city driving? In this case, there is the e-Queueing mode, which allows for the vehicle to stop and go in full-electric mode, and the e-Creeping mode, which allows the vehicle to travel with the engine off by simply releasing the brake pedal. Once you are out of traffic and traveling faster, it is possible to optimize the combustion engine’s Load Point Shift through the calibration of the drive or brake torque supplied by the electric engine. The final result sees a further increase in the system’s efficiency. Moreover, during acceleration, the e-Boosting function accentuates prompt response, as the electric engine supports the petrol engine by increasing the torque to the wheels. When the Jeep Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid has reached its destination, it is possible to trust the e-Parking function which allows you to electrically perform the necessary movements, even in reverse, making them practical, silent, and zero-emissions even when you are using the automatic parking system.

Further information on the Jeep Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid are available at the following link.

Performance and fun: the driving experience on board a Jeep 4xe SUV

Thanks to the Plug-In Hybrid technology, the 4xe Compass, Renegade and Wrangler models are the highest-performing and most fun Jeep SUVs ever. They are literally able to satisfy the well-known claim of “Go Anywhere, Do Anything”. Simultaneously, both are ideal vehicles for everyday driving in the city as their hybrid plug-in technology allows for zero-emission mobility and 50 km of city driving in full-electric mode. Moreover, fun becomes efficient on board the Jeep 4xe SUV, and its proverbial off-road capability balances fun driving with environmental consciousness.

Upon ignition, both models are hybrid “by default” in order to guarantee the greatest ease in use and efficiency on any road. During city driving, the 100% electric mode allows for zero-emissions driving with only the electric engine supplying traction to the rear tires. 50 kilometers is perfect for the majority of city drives and the emissions in the WLTP combined cycle are less than 50 g/km of CO 2 . It gets even better thanks to the ease with which it can be recharged, with a full charge taking about an hour and a half. Still, the Renegade and Compass 4xe Plug-in Hybrid definitely do not forget that they are unstoppable Jeep SUVs. When the road gets tough and requires greater traction, two propulsion systems on both axes get activated. This improves the off-road functions coordinated by the Select Terrain system, which has been updated for the electric 4×4 driving modes. Lastly, it should be noted that the 4xe technology ensures greater capability compared to a traditional 4×4 as the electric motor delivers 250 NM of torque almost instantaneously, which allows for the greatest control of traction and torque even at low speeds.

More information about the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe are available at this link. Meanwhile, check out this link to find out more about the iconic Wrangler 4xe.

The debut of the Upland version for more sustainable driving

The complete range of the 4xe and e-Hybrid Compass and Renegade in their various setups are present at the media drive. This includes the brand-new Upland—a special edition which shows the concrete effort Jeep has made towards sustainability (for more information see this link)—and the top S-range which stands out on the Renegade for its exclusive 19” dual-tone alloy wheels, burnished exterior finish, and automatic parking system; meanwhile, the standard equipment on the Compass includes 19” gloss-black alloyed wheels, a body-colored fender, black roof, an automatic tailgate, and leather seats which can be electrically adjusted for the driver. All the vehicles provide a versatile and relaxing driving experience which has been made even safer by their wide range of advanced driving-assist systems. They are all equipped with automatic transmission, which improves the comfort of city driving and long journeys, and a full-array of safety equipment which puts them at the top of their respective segments. As a matter of fact, the Compass was the first Jeep model in Europe to reach level-two autonomous driving thanks to the Highway Assist system that combines the functions of the Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering systems. Finally, both models include next-generation Uconnect Services, which allow for the control of the vehicle functions while driving and even remotely with the My Uconnect app.

Jeep Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts

The Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe and e-Hybrid SUVs can be customized with a wide range of Jeep Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar® and Jeep Performance Parts. There are over 100 accessories which have been designed to enhance Jeep’s urban and off-road souls (over 150 for the Renegade and 90 for the Compass). Some of these have been installed on the SUVs at the Jeep event, like the hood decal, the high-quality carpeting with premium floor mats which are matched in the cargo, the rear skid plate, the satin-gray valve covers with the Jeep logo, the practical luggage compartment organizer with Velcro, and the telescopic bar to keep the cargo load in place and organized. Many of these can be found on board the Bikini-color Jeep Renegade with the eye-catching addition of the 17” alloy wheels, and on the dual-tone Alpine White Jeep Compass with a black roof.

Free2Move eSolutions

The charging stations at the media drive have been supplied by Free2Move eSolutions which is aiming to become the leader in the design, development, production, and distribution of electric-driving products. With an innovative and pioneering spirit, the company would like to lead the transition towards new forms of electric driving in order to contribute to lowering CO 2 emissions with a complete offer of products and services which range from the easyWallbox (the practical, plug&play charging station for domestic use) to the ePro (for professional use), the ePublic (perfect for fleets or parking lots) and the affordable ALL-e, which makes it possible to recharge vehicles both at home and on the road with monthly payments and annual updates based on the number of charges made with it. Up to the very convenient offer of “on the go” top-ups, with which it is possible to top-up vehicles in over 260,000 locations throughout Europe.

Leasys Rent

Jeep combines its models and 4xe technology with innovative mobility offers to facilitate the energy transition. Born from the partnership with Leasys Rent, Plug & Drive is the first monthly subscription, dedicated to the Jeep dealer network, for the Renegade and Compass 4xe Plug-In Hybrid. An innovative formula, designed to enter the Jeep world for driving freedom: Plug & Drive allows you to drive new cars with a commitment of only 30 days, with a monthly renewal of up to 12 months and the possibility to return the car, without penalty, even after the first month. Launched in Italy in February, the subscription will be active in April also in France and Spain.

In these three countries, it’s already possible to subscribe to the two plug-in hybrid models of the 4xe SUV range: CarCloud, Leasys Rent’s flagship product, with over 5,000 customers subscribed to Jeep models, that can be activated on Amazon.

SOURCE: Stellantis