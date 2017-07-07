JD Classics launches bespoke synchromesh five-speed gearbox for Classic Jaguars

JD Classics – one of the world’s leading classic car racing and restoration businesses – has launched its very own five-speed all-synchromesh gearbox for classic Jaguars.

Designed by a team of JD Classics’ expert technicians and a well-respected motorsport engineering company, the gearbox is available to order now. Engineered with synchromesh on all ratios, helical cut gears and a reinforced aluminium cast casing, it is capable of handling up to 400hp and 350 ft/lb of torque.

Designed for easy fitment and removal, the new five-speed gearbox is dimensionally the same size as Jaguar’s all-synchromesh 4.2-litre four-speed gearbox. It functions as a replacement for a variety of Jaguar models, including those without synchromesh, like the C-Type, E-Type 3.8 S1 and XK models.

Already installed in customer-owned XKs and MKIIs, the JD Classics five-speed gearbox delivers closer gear ratios and smoother changes, as well as more versatility on the road and more performance on the track.

JD Classics Race Shop Team Principal, Steve Riedling, said: “JD Classics made its reputation in classic Jaguars, and we very successfully campaign and support a number of Jaguar models in historic rallies and classic motorsport. With all the lessons we’ve learned, and the customer feedback we’ve received, we’ve developed the new gearbox to be reliable, easy to use and with the performance benefits of a modern gearbox.”

The JD Classics five-speed synchromesh gearbox is available to order now in kit form, or with JD Classics-fitment included.

