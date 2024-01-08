JBL revolutionizes in-car entertainment with the unveiling of the Legend 700

A Symphony on Wheels - JBL’s Legend 700 Transforms Commutes into Concerts

JBL, a stalwart in the audio industry, is set to captivate automotive enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike with the launch of the JBL Legend 700. This 7-inch Double-Din car stereo is not just a device, it’s an immersive driving partner that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with superior sound quality.

The JBL Legend 700 is designed to elevate the in-car entertainment experience, offering a sleek 7-inch touchscreen display, providing users with a modern and intuitive interface. With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the JBL Legend 700 ensures a seamless and distraction-free connection to any smartphone, allowing for a safe and convenient operation while on the road.

Bluetooth streaming capabilities further enhance the user experience, enabling hands-free calls and effortless music streaming. The JBL Legend 700 also features an AM/FM tuner with 30 station presets, allowing drivers to enjoy their favorite radio stations on the go. Ensuring safety and convenience, the Legend 700 includes a Steering Wheel Control (SWC) input, allowing users to control various functions without taking their hands off the wheel.

“The JBL Legend 700 is more than a car stereo, it’s a state-of-the-art entertainment hub designed to seamlessly integrate with JBL’s amplifiers and speakers,” said Jeffery Fay, SVP Global Product Development Consumer at HARMAN. “We’re excited to unveil this revolutionary product and continue setting new standards for in-vehicle entertainment.”

Availability and Pricing:

The JBL Legend 700 will be available in June 2024 on JBL.com and retailing at $299.95

Key Features:

7” Touchscreen Display

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth Streaming

AM/FM Tuner with 30 Station Presets

4V/5CH Preamp Outputs

Subwoofer Controls

16-Band EQ with Time Alignment

4×50 Watts Maximum Power Output

Steering Wheel Control (SWC) Input

Two SKU options with and without DAB

SOURCE: Harman