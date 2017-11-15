Jayeeta Lakhani, Director – Commercial, Engine Business, Cummins India, confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Jayeeta Lakhani, Director – Commercial, Engine Business, Cummins India, has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Lakhani has been with Cummins since 2015 and she leads the commercial operations for the Cummins India Engine business catering to automotive, construction and compressor market segments. She brings along over 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, operations, strategy development and execution for business growth. Prior to joining Cummins, Lakhani was part of the aviation industry with organisations like General Electric and Rockwell Collins.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.