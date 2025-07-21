JATO Dynamics and IMAGIN.studio team up to combine market leading data intelligence and visuals

studio provides JATO Dynamics with car imagery for every model, trim and market for its new online data portal

IMAGIN.studio, the fully scalable visual content engine for automotive retail, has partnered with JATO Dynamics (JATO), the global leader in automotive data, analysis, and intelligence to offer a best-in-class data and imagery ecosystem. Pioneers of their respective fields, IMAGIN.studio will deliver consistent, photorealistic visuals of every vehicle model to JATO’s new online customer portal.

By integrating IMAGIN.studio’s image and animation API, JATO can offer customers an enhanced commercial experience and support higher online conversion. The partnership brings an immersive visual layer to JATO’s new data portal, enabling the creation of research and reports with high-quality, on-demand imagery – for every model, in any colour or angle.

Solving an industry-wide challenge

Across the automotive sector, data providers face a common challenge to deliver high-quality, consistent vehicle imagery that keeps pace with the scale and complexity of global markets. With thousands of car models, countless trims and daily updates, sourcing and managing copyright-free visuals manually can lead to inconsistencies and incomplete coverage.

Unlike stock image databases, IMAGIN.studio offers a dynamic car image API that generates vehicle visuals instantly. The platform delivers visuals in real-time and adapts to user requests, with the ability to change vehicle colours, angles, and background settings.

Felipe Munoz, Global Automotive Analyst at JATO Dynamics said: “Visuals add clarity and impact to our work. IMAGIN.studio lets us seamlessly integrate high-quality vehicle imagery into our research, whether we’re comparing top models or analysing market trends. If we’re showing the 10 best-selling cars in Europe, we want the visuals to match the quality of the data. Now they do.”

Martijn Versteegen, CEO and Co-Founder at IMAGIN.studio added: “This partnership brings together two market leaders to deliver something greater than the sum of its parts. Our car imagery API was built for exactly this kind of integration – scalable, flexible, and copyright-safe. Teaming up with JATO marks a step forward in how the industry presents complex data in a clearer, more engaging way.”

IMAGIN.studio’s car imagery is fully rights-cleared, restriction-free, and safe to use in any commercial context. With image-generation tools facing growing legal scrutiny over copyright infringement, IMAGIN.studio offers a transparent, fully compliant alternative that avoids the risks now emerging around AI training data and ownership.

How the IMAGIN.studio technology works

IMAGIN.studio works behind the scenes to power visual content for some of the biggest names in automotive data and retail tech. It’s built for integration; fast, scalable and easy to deploy across platforms.

It’s not a stock image database. It’s a car image API that generates visuals ‘on the fly’; responding instantly to search queries. Every asset is customised to a specific search and created in real time. It’s always up to date, always on brand, and always available. The platform uses machine learning to enhance image quality and consistency.

