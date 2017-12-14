Jason Eichenholz, Co-Founder & CTO, Luminar Technologies confirmed for Connected Car California

Jason Eichenholz, Co-Founder & CTO, Luminar Technologies has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Jason Eichenholz is a serial entrepreneur and pioneer in laser, optics and photonics product development and commercialization. Over the past 25 years, he has led the development of hundreds of millions of dollars of new photonics products.

Before joining Luminar, Eichenholz was the Chief Executive and Founder of Open Photonics, an open innovation company dedicated to the commercialization of optics and photonics technologies. Prior to that, he served as the Divisional Technology Director at Halma. Before joining Halma, he was the CTO and Board Member of Ocean Optics, as well as the Director of Strategic Marketing at Newport/Spectra-Physics.

Eichenholz is a fellow of SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, as well as a fellow of the Optical Society of America (OSA). He has served as the principal investigator for Air Force- and DARPA-funded research and development programmes, and holds ten US patents on new types of solid-state lasers, displays and photonic devices.

About Connected Car California

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car California is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase focusing on connectivity, mobility services and connected car technology. At Connected Car California, more than 25 speakers will share insight with over 250 delegates across a day featuring an industry keynote, a high-level panel discussion and a variety of presentations. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

