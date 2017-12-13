Jason Eichenholz, Co-Founder & CTO, Luminar Technologies confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Jason Eichenholz, Co-Founder & CTO, Luminar Technologies has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Jason Eichenholz is a serial entrepreneur and pioneer in laser, optics and photonics product development and commercialization. Over the past 25 years, he has led the development of hundreds of millions of dollars of new photonics products.

Before joining Luminar, Eichenholz was the Chief Executive and Founder of Open Photonics, an open innovation company dedicated to the commercialization of optics and photonics technologies. Prior to that, he served as the Divisional Technology Director at Halma. Before joining Halma, he was the CTO and Board Member of Ocean Optics, as well as the Director of Strategic Marketing at Newport/Spectra-Physics.

Eichenholz is a fellow of SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, as well as a fellow of the Optical Society of America (OSA). He has served as the principal investigator for Air Force- and DARPA-funded research and development programmes, and holds ten US patents on new types of solid-state lasers, displays and photonic devices.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Opening with an industry keynote, the agenda for Autonomous Car Detroit will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 300+ delegates through a mix of presentations and a high-level panel discussion. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

