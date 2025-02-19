January EU29 market, Stellantis undisputed leader in CV market and growing in BEV segment

In the total EU29 market, Stellantis opens 2025 by confirming its second position among OEMs, with the same market share recorded in the 2024 final report (17.1%)[1]. Stellantis is the leader in France, Italy, and Portugal, and a strong second in Germany, Spain, and the UK

As Stellantis prepares to launch the Grande Panda, the new global model from FIAT that will enter the B segment, the richest and most contested in the European market, positive news comes from the first registration data for January 2025 in the total EU29 market.

Commercial vehicle market – Stellantis Pro One’s share grows

What immediately stands out is the performance in the CV segment, where Stellantis Pro One continues its undisputed dominance at the European level, gaining a market share of 29.5% (up from 29.1% at the end of 2024). Stellantis Pro One is also #1 in 9 of the 10 main markets: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belux, Netherlands, Poland, and Portugal, while Peugeot climbs to the podium of the best-selling brands overall.

Total BEV market – PC share increase and outstanding performances in CV

In a market showing signs of recovery after the decline recorded in 2024, Stellantis gains ground with a promising increase in share: 12.9% in January (full year 2024 was 12,1%). Stellantis is also the market leader in France, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, and gains second place among manufacturers in the EU29 ranking. Additionally, the FIAT 500e is the leader in the A segment BEV in Italy and even the best-selling BEV passenger car in Germany.

Once again, the supremacy in the CV segment is noteworthy: Stellantis Pro One, with its electric range, is the undisputed leader with a market share of 31%. One in three vehicles sold is a Stellantis brand.

CV+PC market – Stellantis confirms second place and market share

In the overall market, Stellantis confirms its second position among European OEMs in January, maintaining the same market share as at the end of 2024: 17.1%. It retains its leadership in the markets of France, Italy, and Portugal, and a strong second place in Germany, Spain, and the UK. Furthermore, in the overall EU29 market, brand new Citroën C3 with more than 90 000 orders and Peugeot 3008 with 100 000 orders are already on the podium of their respective segments. Finally, it should be noted that in France, the Peugeot 208 is the best-selling vehicle in the total PC + CV market, while the Citroën C3 is leading among passenger cars. In Italy, the unstoppable success of the FIAT Panda continues, being the best seller in the total market with a 10% share, with the Jeep® Avenger confirming itself as the best-selling B-SUV.

“Our January results confirm and consolidate our position in the chessboard of a particularly competitive European automotive market,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for Enlarged Europe, “but it brings us a significant growth in the market share of commercial vehicles, where Stellantis can boast a long-standing and undisputed leadership, and a positive move forward in the BEV segment, which represents the backbone of the next technological and commercial evolutions of the market”.

SOURCE: Stellantis