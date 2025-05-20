Jan Ptacek appointed VP Renault LCV Business unit

Effective July 1st, current CEO of Renault Group Türkiye Jan Ptacek will join the Renault Brand Board as Vice President Renault LCV Business unit, reporting directly to Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault Brand

His new role includes driving the growth and competitiveness of Renault’s Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) business, with the ambition to strengthen the brand’s leadership in key markets and segments. This involves accelerating the ramp-up of the Renault Master across Europe and leading the preparation for the 2026 launches of the next-generation Trafic, Goelette, and Estafette, laying the groundwork for continued product innovation and expansion. He will also drive international development by deploying a dedicated LCV strategy within the Renault International Game Plan, with a focus on strategic regions such as Latin America, Morocco, Turkey and India. Additionally, he will be responsible for managing and optimizing CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) performance in Europe within the LCV perimeter, through a well-balanced and electrified product mix.

He is also appointed Chairman and member of the board of directors of Flexis.

Jan Ptacek holds an engineering degree from the Technical University of Prague and pursued further business studies in France, attending École des Mines and two other universities in Paris. He has been with Renault Group for over 30 years, holding senior roles in sales and marketing across the Czech Republic, France, Russia, Ukraine and Romania. From 2019 to 2022, he has been CEO Renault Russia. From 2023 to 2025, he served as CEO of Renault Group in Türkiye.

SOURCE: Renault Group