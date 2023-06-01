Jaguar Land Rover unveils new JLR corporate identity as it accelerates modern luxury vision

Jaguar Land Rover unveils new corporate identity as it evolves to JLR

Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled its new corporate identity today, as part of its move to a House of Brands organisation.

The new brand identity aspires to remove ambiguity and bring to the fore the unique DNA of each of JLR’s brands – Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar – as well as accelerate the delivery of the company’s vision to be Proud Creators of Modern Luxury.

JLR reaffirmed today that the Land Rover brand will remain a key part of the company’s DNA. Land Rover continues as a world-renowned and important heritage mark, remaining on vehicles, websites, social media and retail sites, underpinning the world-class Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands.

Today is an exciting day as we unveil a new identity for our company as part of our House of Brands approach. I’m confident this perfectly illustrates JLR’s ambition in the modern luxury space. ADRIAN MARDELL, JLR CEO

This is the next chapter of our Reimagine journey to become a truly modern luxury business. The new JLR identity will bring clarity to our clients and act as a unifier for our four distinct British brands.” PROFESSOR GERRY MCGOVERN OBE, JLR’S CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

The creative process behind the new identity focused on elegance, modernity and a forward-thinking essence to exhibit the direction and ambition of the company. The descending j aspires to add elegance, while the lighter weight of the emblem illustrates the step change to refinement and modernity.

SOURCE: JLR