Jaguar Land Rover reports April 2019 sales

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in April 2019 were 39,185 vehicles, down 13.3% compared to April 2018.

The introduction of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE and the sales ramp up of the new Range Rover Evoque continue to be encouraging, however, retail sales of other models were lower primarily reflecting the continuing weaker market conditions in China.

Retail sales were up again in the UK (12.1%) and in North America (9.6%), but were offset by lower sales in China (-45.7%) and in Overseas markets (-22.3%) with retails in Europe also down (-5.5%).

Jaguar retail sales in April 2019 were 11,462 vehicles, down 13.7% year-on-year and Land Rover retailed 27,723 vehicles, down 13.1% compared to April 2018.

“Although this was a tough month for us due to continuing pressures in China, we are delighted to see good growth in the UK and the US. Once again we strongly outperformed the UK market and the US marked its best ever April sales. This reflects the strength of our brands and continued demand for our unique and evolving product line-up.”

“This month was a historic milestone for Jaguar, with the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE winning an extraordinary hat trick of awards – the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car – which no car has ever done before. This is in addition to scooping the European Car of the Year and the China Green Car of the Year 2019 trophies, to name just a few of the accolades for the I-PACE. We continue to be encouraged by the market response to this incredible vehicle.”

“At Land Rover, sales of the new Range Rover Evoque luxury compact SUV are starting to ramp up, as it is launched in an increasing number of countries following its global debut at the end of last year. In April, we were excited to premiere the China-produced version at the Shanghai auto show, tailored to the needs of our discerning customers in this important market.” FELIX BRAUTIGAM, JAGUAR LAND ROVER CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Jaguar Land Rover total retail sales for the calendar year to date (January – April 2019) were 198,101 vehicles, down 9.1% compared to the same period last year.

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover