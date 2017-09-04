Jaguar Land Rover: “hello, my name is sayer. I am the steering wheel of the future”

Jaguar Land Rover is revealing the intelligent and connected steering wheel of the future during the inaugural Tech Fest at Central St Martins art, design and technology college in London, UK.

This steering wheel concept lives in your home and becomes your trusted companion. Sayer is the first voice-activated artificial intelligence (AI) steering wheel that will be able to carry out hundreds of tasks. Sayer could signal your membership of our on-demand service club. A club which offers either sole ownership or the option of sharing the car with others in your community.

Imagine a future of autonomous, connected and electric cars where you don’t own a single car, but instead call upon the vehicle of your choice where and when you need it. That’s a future vision Jaguar Land Rover is exploring with Sayer, the connected steering wheel that could be the only part of the car you own.

Need to be at a meeting two hours away from home by 8am tomorrow? Simply ask Sayer from the comfort of your living room and it will work out when you get up, when a car needs to autonomously arrive at your door and even advise which parts of the journey you might enjoy driving yourself.

A beautifully sculpted piece of art, like every Jaguar Land Rover product, Sayer owes its name to one of the most prominent designers from Jaguar’s past, Malcolm Sayer, who worked for the British marque between 1951 and 1970.

Explore the future with Jaguar Land Rover at Tech Fest 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.