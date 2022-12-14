Jaguar: F-PACE electric hybrid now with 20 per cent more range and enhanced specifications on all models

The Jaguar F-PACE is now more compelling than ever with richer specifications, a simplified line-up, more range for the P400e plug-in electric hybrid and enhanced infotainment

For the 2024 Model Year, the P400e continues to spearhead the F-PACE’s choice of electrified powertrains, and now has a bigger lithium-ion battery pack, comprising nine modules in place of eight, raising the energy storage capacity to 19.2kWh. This increases the electric-only range from up to 33miles (53km) to a maximum of 40miles (65km) – an increase of more than 20 per cent. The enhancement also reduces CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption, which are now from only 37g/km and up to 176.6mpg (1.6-litres/100km) (WLTP TEL).

The P400e powertrain’s combined output of 404PS and 640Nm torque enables acceleration from 0-60mph in just 5.0 seconds (0-100km/h: 5.3 seconds). This combination of enhanced efficiency and exceptional performance is now available in more markets than before, including Japan and Singapore. The P400e already accounts for more than one in ten

F-PACE sales globally, and in countries such as the Netherlands – where electrified vehicles are most popular – this share is expected to reach as high as 98 per cent.

All F-PACE customers worldwide benefit from a simplified, more focused model range. Non-R-Dynamic vehicles are no longer offered, streamlining the customer offer while at the same time providing enhanced specifications.

As we make progress to reimagine Jaguar to an all-electric luxury brand by 2025, we have been curating our existing products by offering richer and more desirable specifications. The first nameplate to receive this change was F-TYPE as we move towards 2023 and celebrate 75 years of Jaguar sports cars. We now move to F-PACE, an SUV that offers an unrivalled balance of ride, handling, refinement and luxury. By Increasing the range of the P400e plug-in electric hybrid by more than 20 per cent, it becomes an even more attractive combination of performance, efficiency and zero-tailpipe emissions driving capability, and that’s something we’re very proud of. Philip Koehn

Managing Director, Jaguar

The R-Dynamic S, SE and HSE models are equipped with 19-, 20- and 21-inch wheels respectively, offered with a choice of diamond-turned or black finish (all available with optional self-sealing tyres), while the 400 SPORT now has 22-inch forged wheels – Style 1020 in Gloss Silver with diamond-turned finish and contrast inserts (market dependant). The centre caps on all are now black and silver in place of the previous red and silver.

F-PACE’s assured, dynamic presence is heightened still further with the Black Pack – now standard on all models from the R-Dynamic SE through to the SVR – and which now has the Gloss Black finish applied to the door mirror caps as well as the grille, grille surround, window surrounds, fender vents, rear valance, and rear badges. Another subtle change is the R-Dynamic grille badge updated to a contemporary black and grey instead of red and green.

Inside the luxurious, spacious interior there’s more technology than before. The R-Dynamic S gains the new TFT Digital Driver Display, offering a two-dial configuration with a choice of media or navigation in the centre panel, while Wireless Device Charging is standard from the R-Dynamic SE. Every model in the F-PACE range has the fast, intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system, offering seamless connectively through wireless Apple CarPlay®, Wireless Android Auto™, integrated Alexa voice control, and what3words navigation. Pivi Pro – together with other systems throughout the vehicle – is always up-to-date thanks to software-over-the-air updates.

The 2024 Model Year F-PACE range comprises: R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, 400 SPORT and SVR (Market dependant). F-PACE SVR is Jaguar’s pinnacle performance SUV. Powered exclusively by Jaguar’s 550PS 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine, it is capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds) and can reach a top speed of 178mph (286km/h).

The global powertrain range comprises 404PS four-cylinder petrol PHEV, 250PS four-cylinder petrol, 163PS and 204PS MHEV four-cylinder diesels, 300PS six-cylinder diesel MHEV, 400PS six-cylinder petrol MHEV and 550PS V8 petrol (market dependant), and all are made at Jaguar Land Rover’s Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK.

All F-PACE models feature intelligent all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmissions, and as well as luxury and refinement each one delivers the ideal balance of performance, agility and responsiveness that drivers expect from a Jaguar.

1 All emissions, fuel economy and EV-only range figures are EU – WLTP (TEL) Combined

Note: EV range figures are based upon production vehicle over a standardised route. Range achieved will vary dependent on vehicle and battery condition, actual route and environment and driving style. The figures provided are as a result of official manufacturer’s tests in accordance with EU legislation. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2, fuel economy, energy consumption and range figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load, wheel fitment and accessories fitted.

2 In-car features should be used by drivers only when safe to do so. Drivers must ensure they are in full control of the vehicle at all times. Available in specific Markets only.

3 Amazon, Alexa, Amazon Music, Audible and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Certain Alexa functionality is dependent on smart home technology.

Amazon is always updating the number of media streaming providers that are supported. The following providers have been certified for use: Spotify, TuneIn, Deezer, Amazon Music, Audible, Kindle, iHeartRadio and Pandora.

12-month subscription required. Available in connected markets only. Vehicle must have Pivi Pro infotainment system and valid Online Pack subscription, and software has to be updated to OS3.0 or later to enable Alexa. Existing vehicles may require multiple updates to get to OS3.0 and for some owners this may require a Retailer visit. Vehicle software has to be updated and ‘activated’ to enable Alexa. User must have a valid Amazon account.

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover