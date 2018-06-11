Jaguar E-PACE now available with adaptive suspension, AI technology and efficient 200ps petrol engine

The record-breaking Jaguar E-PACE is now even more connected and comfortable. New updates for the sporty compact SUV include ‘self-learning’ Smart Settings technology, an Adaptive Dynamics suspension set-up and a cost-effective and efficient 200PS petrol engine.

Launched spectacularly with the world’s furthest barrel roll by a production car, E-PACE has already achieved strong sales in a highly competitive segment and won a string of awards, including being named as BBC TopGear Magazine’s 2017 ‘Crossover of the Year’. It’s now even more appealing and affordable with a raft of new features available.

Artificial Intelligence tailors E-PACE to your every need

The E-PACE now features Jaguar’s self-learning technology, Smart Settings. Debuted on the all-electric I-PACE, Smart Settings learns the driver’s habits and anticipates their needs to make their life easier.

The Jaguar E-PACE recognises the approaching driver, based on both a key fob and smartphone Bluetooth signal. The vehicle will then adjust the seat, climate and infotainment system based on the driver’s normal preference.

Over time, algorithms tailor settings based on time, location, weather and behaviour patterns – for example, pre-heating the steering wheel and seats on a cold day, or changing the media source on a particular day of the week or time of day. Up to eight profiles can be set up on the Jaguar E-PACE, making it a worthwhile offering for fleets users and those who share their vehicle.

The Intelligent Phone Reminder function will also tell the driver if they forget their smartphone, while the Predictive Call List learns patterns of phone use to cue up popular contacts at the appropriate time.

Smart Settings is offered as part of the Connect Pro Pack, which also consists of a 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot, Pro Services and Navigation Pro – offering real-time traffic information, door-to-door routing from your smartphone, street view and parking availability. View a short film on Smart Settings here.

Adaptive Dynamics: For improved ride comfort

Adaptive Dynamics(1) offers improved handling response, body control and ride. Adaptive Dynamics uses continuously variable damper technology with a triple-tube design and externally mounted hydraulic valves. This provides greater scope to tune the balance between handling responses and body control. The intelligent set-up delivers faster responses and a dedicated off-road tune.

Adaptive Dynamics monitors vehicle movements every 2 milliseconds and calculates the required damping force every 10 milliseconds to respond instantly to the driver’s inputs and road surface changes, providing greater control and minimising body roll. Rough surfaces and off-road conditions are sensed immediately, and the damping adapts accordingly.

Drivers can select Normal and Dynamic settings for the Adaptive Dampers through the Configurable Dynamics menu in the Jaguar Drive Control system. The Normal mode focuses on comfort while the Dynamic setting is calibrated to provide increased body control and road holding, enhancing driver confidence behind the wheel.

Cost-effective 200PS petrol engine

E-PACE is now available with Jaguar Land Rover’s clean and efficient 200PS 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine for the first time, priced from £33,260.

The 200PS model completes the 0-60mph sprint in 7.7 seconds, delivering fuel economy of 34.4 mpg (8.2 l/100km) and CO2 emissions of 186 g/km(2).

The new engine features the same collection of advanced technologies found across the rest of the Ingenium engine family. This includes twin scroll turbocharger, Continuously Variable Valve Lift and variable cam timing which work to enhance power and efficiency as well as drivability.

Particulate filters for all engines

All engines are now equipped with particulate filters to make them even cleaner. The highly efficient filters are neatly integrated to the after-treatment system and trap ultrafine particulates as the exhaust gases pass through. In a gasoline engine, under normal driving conditions, the trapped soot will be oxidised into CO 2 and the filter regenerated whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator.

The Jaguar E-PACE is available to order at UK retailers now priced from £28,500.

