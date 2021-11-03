Jackson Group Peterbilt invests to deliver record growth in 2021

Peterbilt Motors Company is pleased to recognize Jackson Group Peterbilt (JGP) for achieving record investment and growth in 2021

Peterbilt Motors Company is pleased to recognize Jackson Group Peterbilt (JGP) for achieving record investment and growth in 2021. JGP has invested in new and upgraded locations and completed acquisitions to expand their footprint, extending their delivery of outstanding customer service.

As the current Peterbilt Dealer of the Year, Jackson Group Peterbilt exhibits an unwavering commitment to deliver excellent customer experience. To achieve this goal, JGP took a multipronged approach which included 3 new locations in Oregon, Wyoming and Utah, as well as remodeling 1 store in Idaho. JGP also relocated 2 stores in Utah and Idaho to much larger facilities, providing easier access and enhanced capabilities for customers. Additionally, acquisitions added locations in Oregon, Washington and Montana. The result of this incredible growth and improvements is a 60% increase in service bays (260), an 8% reduction in average repair time and a large number of locations recognized as Platinum Service Centers with 13 earning this coveted honor.

“I’m so proud of what the entire team at Jackson Group Peterbilt has been able to accomplish in the last 12 months. The growth we have experienced further enhances our ability to deliver a superior level of service for both new and existing Peterbilt customers,” said Blake Jackson, Jackson Group Peterbilt CEO.

“The Peterbilt dealer network is the best in the industry and that is a direct result of best-in-class dealer groups like the Jackson Group Peterbilt. Peterbilt and our dealers remain dedicated to adding new locations where needed, enhancing existing locations and increasing overall service capacity across North America to ensure Peterbilt customers receive superior service and support,” said Peyton Harrell, Peterbilt Director of Dealer Network Development.

SOURCE: Peterbilt