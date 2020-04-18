Jack Wey, Chairman of GWM, was once again on the list of “China’s 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in 2020” by Fortune

On April 13, Fortune China published the list of “China’s 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in 2020”. As an outstanding representative of the leaders of Chinese auto enterprises, Jack Wey, Chairman of GWM, was again on the list, ranking the 13th. It is the eighth year in a row that Chairman Jack Wey has been on the list.

“China’s 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in 2020” is a list annually compiled by Fortune China. By tracking and objectively assessing leaders in various industries, the list identifies outstanding leaders who can influence corporate governance, the industry landscape, and the broader business world. Business leaders from the Internet, manufacturing, finance and other industries such as Jack Ma, Ren Zhengfei, Pony, Zhang Yiming, Guo Taiming, Cao Dewang and Shen Nanpeng are also on the list this year.

Fortune made the following comments on Chairman Jack Wey: “In 2019, GWM sold more than 1.06 million units, the fourth year in a row that GWM has sold more than one million units. HAVAL brand has become the annual sales champion in the Chinese SUV market for the 10th time. According to Jack Wey, the Group will accelerate the integration of superior resources in the future, and will take the lead in applying the most advanced technologies and resources in its high-end brand WEY, which was established in 2016. Jack Wey has made a series of initiatives for going global. In 2019, GWM’s Tula Factory in Russia, a process-wide vehicle factory, was put into operation. In early 2020, GWM and General Motors reached an agreement on the acquisition of Tarigon Factory in India. In February, GWM and General Motors signed the agreement on the acquisition of Rayong Factory in Thailand. Jack Wey, who started from a village garage, has built GWM into a major player in the Chinese auto industry.”

Fortune China believes that over the past year, China’s business leaders have been tested by the changing business environment as they demonstrated their influence in all aspects. Whether they are old and virtuous pioneers or backbone in the prime of life, whether they are sticklers for traditional industries or pioneers in emerging fields, they are taking an important lesson from the business community while creating vitality for it. In 2020, the world needs more leadership and collaboration from business to heal the wounds of the pandemic. It will be a new topic for China’s business leaders.

As the leader of the leading Chinese auto enterprise, Chairman Jack Wey has led GWM to gradually develop into a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer in the past three decades with his outstanding foresight and innovation. He has set ambitious goals for Great Wall’s global development, acted aggressively and delivered results. Meanwhile, Chairman Jack Wey has always adhered to the original intention and mission of focusing on the enterprise, creating social value and giving back to the society. Under his leadership, in the face of the global outbreak of COVID-19, GWM adopted active response and assumed social responsibility. During the pandemic, GWM had donated money and cars (with a total value of 8.85 million yuan) to various regions in the country, and started a care fund for its 20 million users. At the same time, GWM made all its efforts to resume production to contribute to the epidemic prevention and control and economic stability.

One needs to take a long view about everything in the world. With the rapid changes in the auto industry, under the leadership of Jack Wey, GWM continuously consolidated the foundation, stuck to the global development strategy, and made all efforts to build a valuable and globally influential Chinese brand, so as to forge ahead to a more ambitious goal.

SOURCE: GWM