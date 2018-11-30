JAC, VGC & Seat sign a new agreement to further develop electrical transportation

Nov. 28th, with the witness of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Spanish Premier Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd (referred as ‘JAC’hereafter), Volkswagen Group China and Seat sign the Memorandum of Understanding.

According to the agreement, all the parties will work together to develop a new electrical vehicle platform to manufacture JAC Volkswagen vehicles for the international market based on each party’s technology strength and product reserve,. JAC Volkswagen will introduce Seat brand by 2021, and conduct joint development of electrical vehicles. The JAC Volkswagen Research and Development center will come into the start of construction by the end of 2018. The R&D center will focus on the core fields like the Internet of vehicles and the automatic driving, and other future-oriented strategies. The signing of the agreement provides a new impetus to the cooperation of JAC, VGC and Seat. The three parties will go for sincere cooperation to jointly take the lead in the development of future mobile transportation in China and even the whole world.

Mr. An Jin, chairman of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd said, ‘the signing of the MOU marks another firm step of the cooperation between both parties, which plays a significant role in JAC’s realizing the structural adjustment, transformation and upgrading. It is believed that under the principle of complementary advantages, joint development, and win-win cooperation, the development of new energy vehicles and the intelligent connected vehicles in China and even the whole world shall be promoted, further enhancing the transformation and upgrading of the automobile industry to make new strides.’

JAC chairman An Jin, chairman of VW board of management Diess, Seat CEO Luca de Meo sign the MOU in Madrid, Spain.

Doctor Diess, chairman of VW board of management said, “the electrical vehicles, digitalization, internet of vehicles and automatic driving are the vital components of the future mobile transportation industry. China has become the main driving force in this revolution. This cooperation demonstrates the importance of the globalization perspective and the trans-market cooperation in the process of realizing sustainable mobile transportation.”

Based on the ‘Medium-to-long-term Development Planning of Automobile Industry’and the medium-to-long-term rigid requirements of energy-saving and emission reduction, JAC will take the initiative in seizing the chance to rigorously develop the new energy vehicles. It is clearly pointed out that the new energy vehicles are JAC’s strategic core business. It is planned that the sales volume of new energy vehicles will break through 20% of the total sales volume in JAC by 2020 and over 30% by 2025.

The signing of the new MOU propels all the parties’development in China steadily forward. During the process of implementing the agreed project, JAC and Seat will play a vital role. The vehicles produced by all the parties based on the pure electrical vehicle platform will meet the demand of the global customers in electrical transportation field.

SOURCE: JAC Motors