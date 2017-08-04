JAC S2 was officially launched into Brazil and released the new logo

On August 1, 2017, JAC Brazil distributor SHC Group was held a grandly new product- S2 & New Logo releasing ceremony. This activity attracts more than 90 media around Brazil, and a new orange trend is becoming popular in Brazil.

As one of important strategic product, S2 has carried a lot of JAC automakers hard working and sweat. Fashionable exterior, exquisite interior and advanced technology make S2 to be another masterpiece of JAC. The combination of perfect detail, the improved quality and cutting-edge technology make you have no reason to refuse this new star.

Undergoing long- term predicament in Brazil passenger car market, this year it begins to recovery. In the first half-year of 2017, the sales volume of Brazil has been improved by 15%. Under such a condition, JAC launched its new products in Brazil market.

The journalists also have full of expectation to JAC new cars. And the strength and appearance of S2 gave journalists very good impression.

New Logo& new start, JAC will bring better products to Brazil customers.

