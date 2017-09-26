JAC Passenger Cars staged its appearance in the 24th AUTOMECH FORMULA

On September 20, 2017, 24th AUTOMECH FORMULA was held in Egypt Cairo International Exhibition Centre. It attracted a large number of auto manufactures to attend this auto show. JAC and other international auto brands brought their star products to show grandly.

Kasrawy Group, the exclusive distributor in Egypt, who took the new generation S3 and S2, the new product A60 and S1 to stage their appearance in this auto show and released JAC new brand logo in Egypt market.

In the day of opening ceremony, the board chairman of Kasrawy, Mr. Mohamed delivered a welcome speech and introduced JAC new luxury car-A60, which owns cutting-edge technology and excellent performance. It won admiration from customers and media, and new generation S2& S3 also attracted abundant of media’s good evaluations.

In this auto show, JAC with the newest brand image and rich products combination, beautiful booth layout and interesting activity displayed to Egypt customers. And the star football players of Egypt national football team came to join our activity. What’s more, JAC invited Egypt famous star to endorse the new generation S3.

Through two years’unremitting efforts and cultivation, JAC won the admiration from a large number of customers by virtue of its leading technology, reliable quality and high-effective service. S2 has become a dream car of Egypt young people, and S3 has become a wonderful choice for Egypt family. Under the joint effects of Kasrawy and JAC, our products and brand will get more and more acceptance and admiration.

