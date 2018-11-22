JAC New generation S4 launches into Chinese market

On November, 16th, JAC the newest generation SUV-S4 has launched in Chinese market grandly with four models for option in 2018 Guangzhou Auto Show.

The newest SUV and the higher quality.

On June 1st, 2017, under the witness of the Sino-German Prime Minister, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and Volkswagen Automotive Investment Co., Ltd. signed a ‘joint venture contract’ in Berlin, Germany. On December 22 of the same year, JAC & Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. was formally established. This joint venture has far-reaching impact on JAC and is the first to be reflected in S4.

S4, which is in line with Volkswagen products and its four processes, strictly implemented the VDA 6.1 quality management system accumulated by the German automotive industry for hundreds of years and the whole process creates the exquisite products. According to the VW’ s quality control point, set S4 corresponding process node and key quality points, including stamping shop single piece precision, welding shop body precision and welding strength, paint shop paint film thickness and vehicle anti-corrosion, and assembly shop torque and four Wheel positioning, etc. At the same time, it shares some parts suppliers with the Volkswagen joint venture products, further strengthens supplier quality control and supports product enhancement.

At the same time, the first 2500T servo presses in the press line, 170 Fanuc robots in the welding line, 32 ABB electrostatic spraying robots in the coating line, and advanced monitoring such as non-destructive testing of ultrasonic solder joints, automatic detection of blue light, and online detection of DTS, which are also an important guarantee for the high quality of S4.

S4 has been carefully adjusted by the public experts. The vehicle’s impact, rolling comfort, undulation and other indicators have fully met the mass performance standards, providing consumers with an excellent driving experience.

SOURCE: JAC Motors