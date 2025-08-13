Recently, JAC Motors successfully delivered its electric pickup, the T9 EV, to a major airline in Singapore. This is the airline’s first procurement of an all-electric vehicle from JAC Motors, highlighting the company’s growing acceptance among premium fleet customers in the new energy commercial vehicle sector. The delivery underscores JAC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its brand reputation and competitive position in the global automotive market.

Before introducing the electric pickup T9 EV to the Singapore market, JAC Motors, in collaboration with local partners, launched a comprehensive user market research initiative. This effort aimed to systematically analyze the application requirements and usage scenarios of the target customer base. Upon identifying key industry clients, the JAC’s team promptly conducted on-site visits and in-depth consultations, gathering data based on real-world operating conditions to thoroughly assess customer priorities and functional expectations regarding electric pickups. Concurrently, during the sample vehicle introduction phase, trial use programs were implemented to evaluate product performance from the user’s perspective. Customized solutions were proactively developed to address specific customer needs, thereby establishing a solid foundation for future market expansion.

JAC Motors, in close collaboration with its partners and the airline, systematically advanced all project tasks. Following a 10-month period, the company successfully fulfilled the vehicle delivery mission, earning substantial recognition from clients.

The successful delivery of the electric pickup T9 EV marks the strong recognition of JAC products by key industry customers in Singapore, and establishes a more solid foundation for JAC Motors to position Singapore as a strategic new energy market hub within the Asia-Pacific region.

SOURCE: JAC