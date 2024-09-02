JAC Motors launches full range of passenger cars and pickup trucks in Ghana

On August 23, 2024, JAC officially launched its full range of passenger cars and pickup trucks in Ghana, the “Gold Coast” of West Africa

On August 23, 2024, JAC officially launched its full range of passenger cars and pickup trucks in Ghana, the “Gold Coast” of West Africa. The launch event, held at the JAC showroom in Accra’s DARKUMAN district, attracted more than 80 attendees, including representatives from relevant government departments, key industry customers, members of the automotive sector, and the media.

Five vehicles were introduced during the event, showcasing JAC’s most popular models of passenger cars and pickup trucks. The highlight of the launch was the unveiling of the T9 pickup truck, which captivated the audience with its striking design, comfortable and technologically advanced interior, and robust features. The guests responded positively, expressing strong approval of the JAC pickup trucks and SUVs.

Mr. Jihad Hijazi, President of the JAC Ghana Cooperation Team, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership between JAC and its Ghanaian counterparts. He acknowledged the high quality of JAC products and voiced confidence in the brand’s future growth in Ghana. During the event, Mr. Hijazi, who also serves as Sales Director, provided an in-depth overview of JAC’s mature technology, advanced manufacturing processes, reliable product quality, and robust after-sales service.

Ghana, located on the Gulf of Guinea, is historically known as the “Gold Coast” due to its abundant gold reserves. The country enjoys a stable political climate, rapid economic growth, and strong political and economic ties with China. With an annual new car market of approximately 10,000 units, Ghana has seen a shift in consumer preference towards cost-effective and well-equipped vehicles, particularly from Chinese brands. The economic challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic, including currency depreciation, have further encouraged industry professionals and consumers to opt for Chinese brands.

The successful launch of JAC’s passenger cars and pickup trucks in Ghana is an important step in expanding JAC’s presence across Africa. With the dedication and close collaboration of JAC’s team, the company is committed to delivering reliable vehicles and high-quality services to the Ghanaian market, thereby contributing to the global reach of Chinese automotive products.

