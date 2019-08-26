JAC light-duty truck: Make the breakthrough to realize upgrading Ankang Power will play a pivotal role

On Aug.22nd, JAC held a media communication conference. During the conference, JAC demonstrated its confidence to the breakthrough and upgrading of its light-duty trucks.

From the theme of the media conference ‘Light Weighting and Quality, Power Changing to Realize Upgrading’, JAC light-duty trucks have accurately grasped the customers’ core demands:’the complete vehicles’ light weight, quality and power upgrading’.

Just as Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp.,ltd. Deputy General Manager She Cairong stressed that if JAC Light Truck aims to become bigger and stronger, it is bound to insist on truly caring for the core value of customers. ‘JAC light trucks have been upgraded in line with customers’ demands. Product technology upgrade, cost increase or decrease, the most important thing is to bring value improvement. After all, customers pay for product value.’

Light Truck Market Returns to ‘Light’

It is understood that in June and July, JAC light trucks performed well, with sales reaching 13,214 units in July, up 44.83% from the previous month and up 11.3% year-on-year.

The advantage of JAC Light Truck is that it has a more than 50-year brand accumulation and 3 million accumulated users of JAC Light-duty trucks. JAC has a considerable depth and breadth understanding of the light truck market. It not only has a large user base, but also has a sound R&D technical system and rich manufacturing experience.

Vehicle light weighting is a prerequisite for light truck compliance and is currently the largest market competitiveness.

In fact, JAC light trucks started its light weighting project development in early 2017. At present, 115 models of JAC light trucks have achieved the application of lightweight new materials, new technologies and new craft, covering the narrow body, medium body and wide body products, forming a matrix of light truck compliance products.

Among them, high-strength steel, aluminum alloy, magnesium alloy and other non-metallic materials, effectively reduce the weight of the whole vehicle. Lightweight also includes the optimization of the body structure, which will take the performance as the premise to seek the spare parts’ wall thickness, the quantity streamlining and structural integrity with rational design. Moreover, hot stamping, laser tailor welded blanks, riveting, gluing and hydroforming are also used in mass production of JAC light trucks.

JAC Light Commercial Vehicles Marketing Company General Manager Zhang Xianhua stressed, regarding the lightweight upgrade, we can’t just look at the weight reduction. It is also based on the establishment of ensuring safety performance and quality improvement, including the improvement of vibration and noise.

In addition, the core value of light truck customers is showing a composite trend, except for the nature of production tools, it also focuses on vehicle intelligence, information, comfort, safety and so on. This is also reflected in the introduction of JAC light truck intelligent network products.

After the establishment of Anhui Cummins at the end of last year, the match of Ankang power products with the progress of JAC Light Truck and the adjustment of JAC Light Truck power layout in the future became a hot spot of concern in the industry.

On the media conference day, the light-duty trucks the media test drive included the Shuailing Q6 and Junling V5 models equipped with Ankang Power and the Kangling J5 and X5 models equipped with JAC’s own power. It is obvious that during the process that the JAC Light Truck expands its market share in the middle and high-end light trucks in the future, Ankang Power, which has significant advantages such as reliability, intelligence and stability, is undoubtedly highly anticipated.

She Carirong said, Shuailing, Junling will be mainly equipped with JAC own power, among which, Shuailing will be equipped with 100% own power as its upgrading, and Ankang power will be the main power.

In the National VI emission phase, the industry will face a new round of reshuffle, and the engine is the core factor. From the outsourcing of the Cummins engine to the joint venture with Cummins, Ankang not only guarantees the supply of high-end core power resources for the JAC light truck, but also ensures the upgrading of the user value in the National VI era. More importantly, based on Cummins National VI exclusive technology, the brand upgrading of JAC Light Truck will be guaranteed.

Bai Yuan, general manager of Anhui Cummins Power Co., Ltd., said in an interview with a reporter from China Truck Network, ‘Anhui Cummins focuses on light-duty machines, besides, it cooperates closely with JAC Light Truck, and is open to the public.’ On one hand, it is a complete vehicle development plan, JAC light-duty trucks will be provided with the high-end power products of Cummins technology National VI emissions; on the other hand, Cummins’design standards and quality control standards are fully introduced. The quality management system of JAC’s existing series of power has been upgraded.

Ankang also strives to reward JAC’s trust. Bai Yuan said that despite the dual pressures of the original system upgrading and the coming of the National VI era, Ankang, which started slightly later, is preparing for the time to strive for more supports for JAC light trucks. ‘JAC and Cummins have long-term cooperated. This year, JAC light truck is expected to be equipped with more than 50,000 Cummins engines. Our future goal is to achieve a penetration rate of 60%.’

In the fierce competition of the light truck market, JAC light truck does not advocate price wars, instead it grasps the market change regulation and accurately identifies the market orientation, strengthens the brand new ecological construction in the intelligent logistics scene, and brings more value upgrading to users.

SOURCE: JAC Motors