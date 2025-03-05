Recently, JAC Group received the first-ever Carbon Management Systems Certificate in China's automotive industry, marking a significant milestone in the company's systematic approach to carbon management

Recently, JAC Group received the first-ever Carbon Management Systems Certificate in China’s automotive industry, marking a significant milestone in the company’s systematic approach to carbon management. This achievement represents a new phase in JAC Group’s “dual-carbon” (carbon peak and carbon neutrality) strategy and serves as a major breakthrough for Anhui’s automotive sector in sustainable development.

The Carbon Management Systems Certificate verifies that a company has established and implemented a comprehensive carbon management system, assessed and certified by a third-party institution. This certification not only helps companies accelerate their green transformation and enhance competitiveness but also serves as a critical tool for complying with carbon emissions policies and regulations. In response to these industry demands, JAC Group has taken the lead in establishing a digital carbon management platform, integrating and analyzing carbon emission sources, emission factors, and activity level data. This platform provides real-time visualization, enabling precise carbon monitoring and supporting the development of scientific and effective emission reduction strategies.

In recent years, JAC Group has actively responded to China’s “dual-carbon” initiative, consistently promoting green and low-carbon sustainable development. Recognizing new energy vehicles (NEVs) as a strategic choice for embracing the new wave of technological and industrial transformation, the company is committed to a “self-driven innovation + open collaboration” approach, accelerating its transition toward intelligent and connected new energy vehicles.

To standardize carbon management practices and enhance efficiency, JAC Group has implemented a “1+2+6+N” dual-carbon strategy, which outlines a clear roadmap focusing on both organizational carbon emissions and product carbon emissions. The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, positioning itself among China’s leading automakers in the “dual-carbon” race.

Under this strategic framework, JAC Group collaborated with the Hefei Development and Reform Commission in 2024 to complete the first government-led carbon footprint assessment of a passenger vehicle model (E30X) in Anhui Province. Additionally, the company established a benchmark low-carbon industrial park, the Xingang Intelligent NEV Industrial Park, which has been officially recognized as one of Anhui’s first “zero-carbon industrial parks” . Moreover, the JAC Group High-End Light Truck Base, located on the south side of the Xingang Intelligent NEV Industrial Park, has become the first carbon-neutral factory in Anhui’s automotive industry. Thanks to its outstanding green transformation efforts and leadership in NEV development, JAC Group was recognized in November 2024 as a “Carbon Peak Leader” enterprise by the China Industrial Economy Federation.

Moving forward, JAC Group will continue to strengthen its carbon management initiatives, further investing in green and low-carbon technologies by developing and applying low-carbon materials, innovative manufacturing processes, and advanced equipment. The company will also work to optimize its product lineup to minimize carbon emissions throughout the product lifecycle and within its organizational operations. In addition, JAC Group is committed to leading the automotive industry’s low-carbon transformation, actively fostering collaboration across the supply chain to build a sustainable green ecosystem. By integrating carbon management requirements into its business operations and innovation processes, JAC Group will ensure that its “dual-carbon” strategy is effectively implemented, driving the entire industry toward a more sustainable future.

SOURCE: JAC Motors