JAC was elected into Global Auto Brands Top 100 and ranked No.5 among Chinese auto brands.

Recently, Brand Finance, British brand evaluation institution released ‘The most valuable automobile brands of 2018 ‘Brand Value Report. By virtue of brand awareness and enterprise comprehensive strength, JAC has taken the position of 56th in this list and ranked No.5 among Chinese auto brands.

Since 2015, JAC has continued to rising in this global famous list due to improvement of enterprise comprehensive strength. Since 2017, JAC has actively responded to new trend of industry development, promoted to enterprise transformation &upgrading and structural optimization, which has achieved excellent business performance in the field of new energy vehicle, commercial vehicle and export business.

Overseas markets

The marketing networks cover more than 130 countries and regions.

In international market, JAC has exported more than 65,000 units all kinds of vehicles, up by 15% year-on-year, and ranked No.4 among the industry. By now, JAC has exported products to the regions of South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and established friendly relationship with more than 130 countries around the world, besides, JAC has more than 700 overseas service networks and 19 KD factories.

In the field of passenger car, ‘Compacted SUV’ S2 and S3 have launched into Iran, Brazil and Mexico and formed a powerful SUV lineup. And JAC SUV ranked No.1 among the Chinese SUV exports with more than 40,000 units export volume.

In 2017, the exports of JAC light-duty truck exceeded to 13,000 units and have maintained Chinese auto exports leading position for many years. It not only entered into 130 countries and regions but also has a top sales volume in many countries. What’s more, among the exports of JAC light-duty trucks, the high-end light duty trucks occupy 90% and become overseas customers trusted high end brand.

JAC pick-up and van products have achieved sales double, and among them, the exports of pick-up were 3123 units, up by 150% year-on-year, which have successfully exported to more than 40 countries such as Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay and obtained international markets’ recognition by virtue of its excellent quality.

Domestic market

In domestic market, JAC new energy vehicles remain popular and the sales volume of new energy passenger cars exceeded to 28,000 units in 2017, up by 53.86% year-on-year. As the earliest enterprise engaged in the development, production and application of new energy vehicles in China, JAC has mastered the core technology that determine new energy vehicle’s mature and formed products original design ability. JAC iEV series products have developed to seventh generation from the first generation and the production lines have been constantly improving, which can satisfy different levels customers’ demand. Until now, the sales volume of JAC new energy vehicles has exceeded to 70,000 units and cumulative mileage have nearly 1.2 billion kilometers.

JAC high-end light-duty trucks continue making a splash in market segments and the profitability constantly improved and market competitive capability obviously enhanced. JAC heavy-duty truck grasped the market opportunities, strengthened products quality improvement and innovated marketing method to boost the production and sales. In 2017, the sales volume of JAC high-duty truck reached 52,000 units, up by 21.8% year-on-year, and ranked No.6 among the industry. JAC k7, world-class heavy-duty truck, has won Industry experts and consumers’ highly concerned.

Under MPV industry overall declining condition, in 2017, JAC MPV sold 66,000 units, up by 3% year-on-year. Among them, high-end MPV-M6 has the best performance, which is based on the newest platform and its dynamic and intelligent have reached the highest level of MPV.

Brand Finance is a world famous brand value and strategic consulting company, which will evaluate thousands of famous brands around the world and list the most valuable brands from Top 500. This year, it evaluates brand value from ‘brand investment, brand property and brand performance ’.

