J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study ranks Hyundai Tucson and Veloster tops in their segments

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked Hyundai Tucson as the best compact SUV in initial quality today. The Hyundai Veloster also earned the top score in the compact sporty car vehicle segment.

Additional vehicles in Hyundai’s lineup performed well, with Accent and Elantra both finishing second in their respective segments, while Santa Fe was third.

“Outperforming the best vehicles in a segment is always a major milestone for Hyundai,” said Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor America. “These accomplishments are a testament to the entire company’s dedication, including design, engineering, manufacturing, service, field teams and our dealer partners, to deliver the highest quality vehicles to our customers.”

The 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study is based on responses from 87,282 purchasers and lessees of new 2020 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study, which provides manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement, was fielded from February through May 2020.

The 2020 redesign marks the fifth generation of the study, which is now based on a 223-question battery organized into nine vehicle categories: infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance (new for 2020); interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; and climate.

