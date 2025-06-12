Iveco unveils the new S-eWay Artic, the ideal vehicle for e-mobility in long-haul and regional missions

The Iveco S-eWay Artic features a range of up to 600 km, providing an effective zero-emission solution for long-haul and regional missions

Following last year’s launch of the S-eWay Rigid, Iveco takes a further step forward in its journey toward zero-emission transport with the launch of the new S-eWay Artic, its latest electric heavy-duty truck designed specifically for long-haul and regional transport.

The new range combines the proven strengths of the Iveco S-Way diesel version with advanced zero-emission innovation. Central to the vehicle’s electric performance is the state-of-the-art LFP battery system, which offers upper-class energy onboard and an industry-leading battery warranty of up to 10 years and 1.2 million km, setting a new benchmark for durability and reliability in the electric truck segment.

The Iveco S-eWay Artic is the latest outcome of Iveco’s pioneering work in alternative propulsions, and a further effective solution for helping fleet operators to accelerate their decarbonization journey while preserving profitability, productivity and operational efficiency.

“With the new Iveco S-eWay Artic we are providing our customers with a practical, long-distance solution that meets the demands of today’s transport operators,” stated Giuliano Giovannini, Head of Product Portfolio Management. “They are under increasing pressure to decarbonize, and they need solutions that are ready to complete their missions successfully and enable them to achieve their business goals. This vehicle reflects our commitment to walking that journey alongside them with technology they can trust and support they can count on.”

Deliveries of the Iveco S-eWay Artic will begin in 2026.

Engineered for the long haul: efficiency without compromise

The Iveco S-eWay Artic is designed to meet the demanding requirements of long-distance transport, offering a range of up to 600 km on a single charge, making it a true zero-emission alternative for many regional and long-haul missions. At the heart of its performance is the cutting-edge e-Axle developed by Iveco’s sister brand FPT Industrial, which specializes in advanced powertrain technologies. It produces a continuous 480 kW of power, which is transmitted directly to the wheels. This proven architecture eliminates the energy losses typical of traditional drivelines, ensuring the best efficiency and energy management.

Offered in a 4×2 configuration, the Iveco S-eWay Artic features a full pneumatic suspension that provides exceptional ride comfort and vehicle handling. Thanks to the versatile electric architecture, the vehicle can be equipped with an ePTO to cover zero-emission refrigerated transport solutions.

Advanced battery technology: range, durability and peace of mind

At the heart of the Iveco S-eWay is its cutting-edge battery technology, featuring three transversal LFP battery packs. They deliver a total energy capacity of 603 kWh, with 97% usable energy providing ranges and durability among the highest available for heavy-duty trucks. The charging time from 20% to 80% SoC is optimized to 60 minutes using 350 kW DC fast charging, providing operational flexibility. The advanced thermal management system maintains optimal battery temperatures across a wide operating range from -30oC to 45oC, ensuring reliable performance in diverse climates and conditions.

This brand-new generation LFP battery, designed for a lifetime of 12 years and 70% capacity retention, offers best-in-class durability. To contribute to customer peace of mind, Iveco offers the best warranty conditions on the market, covering up to 10 years and up to 1.2 million km.

Optimised design for efficiency and comfort

The S-eWay Artic features an elongated Aero Cab, designed for optimal aerodynamic efficiency while ensuring compatibility with existing semi-trailers and turning-radius capability. The 9-ton full pneumatic front axle and the 3.932 mm wheelbase offer flexibility in body configuration and load distribution, allowing for more space to integrate large battery packs, balancing vehicle maneuverability and operational range.

Inside the cab, drivers will find the same comfort, layout and design excellence as the S-Way diesel range, ensuring familiarity and ease of use. A dedicated HMI cluster designed for electric operation displays real-time EV data to help drivers optimize energy usage and operational performance, putting them in full control over their electric missions.

Tailored services and seamless connectivity: empowering the electric long-haul journey

The S-eWay is fully integrated into Iveco’s ecosystem of services, designed to support every aspect of electric long-haul transport operations. Specifically developed to meet the needs of e-mobility, it offers a comprehensive and tailored service experience that enables fleet managers and drivers to transition to electromobility with confidence – backed by Iveco’s 50 years of expertise and its professional network.

The new S-eWay benefits from Iveco’s industry-leading, extensive, and evolving services portfolio – from Uptime solutions to the Iveco ON portal for fleet managers and the Easy App for drivers. With the Iveco S-eWay, the brand is further extending its offer with the most advanced Smart Routing service in the market, offered as standard through the new 10″ connected infotainment system, enabling precise and adaptive mission planning.

For drivers, the redesigned Easy App offers an intuitive interface that puts all relevant information within easy reach, both on and off the vehicle. Developed around real-world usage insights, the new driver-centric app layout offers a smooth, consistent user experience across the entire Iveco offering. Drivers of the Iveco S-eWay range can also benefit from the Iveco Drivers Fidelity Club, now extended to the new electric powertrain. This exclusive programme rewards safe and efficient driving, helping to engage drivers, maximise operational efficiency, and reduce emissions.

Building on Iveco Services’ well-established experience, the brand is also introducing a full suite of electric-specific services. They include the new eCharge Packs, which simplify charging operations with smart, interoperable solutions that ensure seamless integration of charging infrastructure for efficient and worry-free electric missions. Additionally, Iveco CAPITAL offers a comprehensive range of financial services providing easy and flexible solutions: the customers can build their perfect financial formula modulating financing, insurances and services, always integrated with the IVECO services portfolio.

