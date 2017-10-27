IVECO strengthens its leadership in LNG trucks

The brand solidifies its leadership in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power solutions for the transport sector with the unveiling of its new Stralis NP (Natural Power) 460, the most sustainable truck ever for long-haul transport.

Further demonstrating its ability to offer a full-range of alternative power solutions for the transport sector, IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), has unveiled the new Stralis NP (Natural Power) 460 at its heavy trucks center of excellence in Ulm, Germany. Classed as the most sustainable truck ever, the Stralis NP 460 delivers performance and productivity for all long-haul missions with the ability to achieve close to zero emissions on bio-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), cutting CO2 emissions by up to 95% when running on compressed or liquefied biomethane.

The Stralis NP 460 is fitted with the most powerful pure gas engine on the market, the IVECO Cursor 13 NP engineered by CNH Industrial’s powertrain brand FPT Industrial, which is protected by two patents. The new range maximizes the environmental advantages of natural gas, the most eco-friendly fuel for internal combustion engines and a mature solution for sustainable transport available today. Low-emitting and quiet, while remaining powerful, the Stralis NP 460 contributes to improving air and noise quality on roads and in urban areas. This proprietary technology delivers a 99% reduction in Particulate Matter, a 60% reduction of Nitrogen Oxides and a volume level of less than 71 decibels, in comparison with the current Euro VI limits. In terms of autonomy, the truck’s double LNG tank version ensures a record range of up to 1,600 kilometers.

IVECO has pioneered natural gas transport for more than 20 years, making its commercial network among the most experienced in the industry, supporting a running parc of 22,000 natural gas vehicles across Europe. Some of Europe’s largest transport providers, including Jost Group with a 500-strong order and Jacky Perrenot Group with an order for 250 units, have put their trust in IVECO and the Stralis NP for their fleets.

CNH Industrial’s commitment to natural gas has seen Israel choose the Company as a strategic partner as the Country works to transform its overall energy structure to gas. Furthermore, IVECO recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Japanese transport and logistics operator Ryobi Holdings to support the development of sustainable natural gas transport of people and goods in Japan.