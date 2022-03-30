IVECO signs MoU with Enel X to develop e-mobility for commercial vehicles in Europe

IVECO, a brand of Iveco Group N.V. and a pioneer in the commercialisation and manufacturing of vehicles powered by alternative fuels, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enel X

IVECO, a brand of Iveco Group N.V. and a pioneer in the commercialisation and manufacturing of vehicles powered by alternative fuels, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enel X, the Enel Group company dedicated to developing and selling innovative energy services and solutions for the electrification of consumptions and mobility.

Under the terms of the non-binding MoU, IVECO and Enel X plan to explore a possible collaboration that will unlock the potential of e-mobility for commercial vehicles in Europe, with a focus on light commercial vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles and buses. The two companies will assess how IVECO electric trucks can support the transition of Enel’s fleet to zero emission vehicles, while examining new joint opportunities in other transport segments.

The collaboration also aims to develop a joint offer addressing the e-mobility of commercial fleets, including but not limited to recharging infrastructure for light and heavy commercial vehicles. IVECO and Enel X will leverage on their impressive Research & Development and technical expertise to evaluate the interoperability of the Enel X charging infrastructure with IVECO e-vehicles, and the potential joint development of advanced services (e.g., smart charging and V2G, Vehicle-to-Grid).

“We have embarked on a path towards zero CO2 emissions, where electrification is a fundamental enabler for achieving the objectives of the entire commercial vehicle sector,” commented Luca Sra, President Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group. “We are fully committed to this path, and the MoU that we are signing today with Enel X marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration for IVECO with one of the most advanced players in the energy sector. We are confident that this will create opportunities to further accelerate the energy transition we are driving.”

“Enel X aims to support the decarbonization of Cities through innovative and sustainable solutions based on two pillars: electrification and digitalization. We have played an active role for more than a decade, in particular in public transport electrification, offering value added services for more than 3,000 electric buses,” commented Valerio Vadacchino, Global Head of e-Bus in Enel X. “Partnerships like this one with Iveco Group – a global leading clean vehicles’ producer – are key for us to accelerate energy transition of transport sector that still provides a large contribution of emissions in urban areas.”

SOURCE: IVECO