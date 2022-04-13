Iveco Group announces voting results of Annual General Meeting

The AGM appointed Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas as non-executive director

Iveco Group (MI: IVG) announces that all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors to the Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today were approved.

The AGM adopted the 2021 Company Financial Statements, released from liability the members of the Board, positively advised on the 2021 Remuneration Report and appointed Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas as non-executive director. His CV is posted on the Company’s website ( www.ivecogroup.com ).

In addition, Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was reappointed as the independent auditor of the Company for the 2022 financial year, Deloitte Accountants B.V. was appointed as the independent auditor of the Company for the 2023 financial year.

Finally, the plan to award (rights to subscribe for) common shares to executive directors in accordance with article 12.6 of the Company’s articles of association was approved.

Details of all matters discussed today by the AGM and the Chair’s and the Chief Executive Officer’s speeches are available on the Company’s website ( www.ivecogroup.com ). The voting results will be posted shortly.

