Iveco Group and Nikola Corporation’s sustainable transport journey progresses today at IAA Transportation 2022

Iveco, the commercial vehicle brand of Iveco Group (MI: IVG) and a pioneer in the commercialisation and manufacturing of vehicles powered by alternative fuels, and Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, launched today the Nikola Tre Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) for the European market and unveiled the Nikola Tre Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) beta version, at IAA Transportation 2022, the world-renowned trade show for transport and logistics, being held in Hannover, Germany.

The two vehicles, suited for missions of approximately 500 km (BEV) or 800 km (FCEV) in their initial configurations, confirm once more the visible progress of the partnership between Iveco Group and Nikola. They are also a testament of the state-of-the-art capabilities of the two Companies’ joint-venture manufacturing facility, inaugurated in 2021 in Ulm, Germany, which features an assembly line specifically designed for electric vehicles.

This is an important step in the Companies’ journey towards reaching their ambitious zero-net emissions goal and developing innovative technologies for sustainable mobility. In fact, the modular approach applied to the Nikola Tre platform, capable of hosting both battery and fuel cell propulsion technologies, paves the way for further developments in the electric offering for the European market, while accelerating the energy transition that Iveco Group and Nikola are driving.

“Iveco Group and Nikola enjoy a solid partnership that began in 2019,” stated Gerrit Marx, CEO, Iveco Group. “Together, we have met every milestone on our path towards deploying zero-emission heavy-duty trucks in North America and Europe, in an unprecedented fast track from design to market, despite all the challenges we have faced along the way. And we have every intention of continuing with this fast-paced and constantly evolving journey.”

“The Nikola zero-emission Tre BEV and Tre FCEVs are true game changers in commercial trucking,” added Michael Lohscheller, President, Nikola Corporation. “Specifically developed as electric vehicles, they deliver performance and a driving experience that can compete with their diesel-powered peers in the toughest heavy-duty missions. They offer operationally and financially viable zero-emission solutions for regional applications and long-distance hauling that will give customers a real competitive advantage.”

SOURCE: Iveco