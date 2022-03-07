Iveco Group and Hyundai Motor Company sign memorandum of understanding to explore future collaboration

Iveco Group and Hyundai Motor Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the 4th of March to explore possible collaborations on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing, and mutual supply

Iveco Group and Hyundai Motor Company (HYMTF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the 4th of March to explore possible collaborations on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing, and mutual supply.

The signing took place at Hyundai Motor Company and the major participants include Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group; Marco Liccardo, Chief Technology & Digital Officer of Iveco Group; Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company; and Martin Zeilinger, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Development Tech Unit of Hyundai Motor Company.

The MoU is a preliminary step in assessing the potential for the two groups to cooperate in the domains of technology and platforms, encompassing components and systems. Areas of possible mutual interest pertain to electric powertrains and platforms including fuel-cell systems, vehicle automation and connectivity for commercial vehicles.

This agreement is a further step in Iveco Group’s and Hyundai Motor Company’s independent strategies to create leading innovative solutions in today’s fast-changing environment by building an ecosystem of mutually beneficial partnerships.

SOURCE: Iveco